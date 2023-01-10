ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NY

News 12

2nd victim dies following Elmont fire

A second victim has died as a result of an Elmont fire that happened on Dec. 30. Mary Ann Anderson, 48, succumbed to her injuries from the Oakley Avenue blaze. John McDonnell, 67, previously died from his injuries and a second woman was also critically injured.
ELMONT, NY
rocklandreport.com

GoFundMe Created for Mother and Daughter who Passed Away in New Years Car Accident

Sad Update: A Mother and her Daughter Identified as the Two Individuals who Passed Away in Haverstraw Accident, GoFundMe Created. On the early hours of New Year’s Day our family experienced one of most tragic events of our lives. That day we lost the matriarch of our family, Ana Lucia Martinez and our aunt/sister Lourdes Martinez. If anyone knew them, they knew they would not do anything if they were not together. After a night full of so much love and so much happiness we never thought we would lose two very important people in our lives just an hour into the new year. That day, God decided he needed both of them home. They both leave behind a very united and loving family. There are no words to describe what we feel at this moment. We were not prepared for this devastation. We are currently asking for donations to help us cover their funeral costs.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
News 12

Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified

Authorities identified Thursday the man killed by police in Putnam County earlier this week. Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home in Southeast Tuesday when they observed him stabbing a woman.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
ELMONT, NY
ryerecord.com

Three RPD Officers Take Part in Dramatic Rescue off Playland Pier

The Rye Police Department would like to recognize and commend the efforts of Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper for their rapid response and quick thinking in rescuing a woman who had jumped from the Playland Pier into Long Island Sound on the evening of December 22, 2022.
RYE, NY
News 12

27 horses, at least 1 family forced out of Old Westbury Equestrian Center following raid citing violations

More than two dozen horses had to be removed from Old Westbury Equestrian Center Tuesday following a raid by Nassau's fire marshal. The fire marshal's office called the building that housed 27 show horses a "fire trap" on Monday and gave the owners and trainers 24 hours to get their horses out of the facility, saying it is a fire hazard and not safe.
OLD WESTBURY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.

