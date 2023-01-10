Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Manhattan studio apartment rents soar 63% in two years to $3,300 a monthBeth TorresManhattan, NY
Related
News 12
2nd victim dies following Elmont fire
A second victim has died as a result of an Elmont fire that happened on Dec. 30. Mary Ann Anderson, 48, succumbed to her injuries from the Oakley Avenue blaze. John McDonnell, 67, previously died from his injuries and a second woman was also critically injured.
rocklandreport.com
GoFundMe Created for Mother and Daughter who Passed Away in New Years Car Accident
Sad Update: A Mother and her Daughter Identified as the Two Individuals who Passed Away in Haverstraw Accident, GoFundMe Created. On the early hours of New Year’s Day our family experienced one of most tragic events of our lives. That day we lost the matriarch of our family, Ana Lucia Martinez and our aunt/sister Lourdes Martinez. If anyone knew them, they knew they would not do anything if they were not together. After a night full of so much love and so much happiness we never thought we would lose two very important people in our lives just an hour into the new year. That day, God decided he needed both of them home. They both leave behind a very united and loving family. There are no words to describe what we feel at this moment. We were not prepared for this devastation. We are currently asking for donations to help us cover their funeral costs.
News 12
Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified
Authorities identified Thursday the man killed by police in Putnam County earlier this week. Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home in Southeast Tuesday when they observed him stabbing a woman.
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Police say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head.
ID Released Of Carmel Man Killed By Police After Domestic Incident In Southeast
The identity of a man who was fatally shot by police to prevent him from killing a woman he had abducted has been released. State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres, who was shot dead by police in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife.
Bergen County woman turns 104. Here’s her secret to longevity
Sadie Murphy from Woodcliff Lake turned 104 years old and shared her tips to living a long life.
Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
'I am disgusted.' Rockland County executive responds to report of anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti on Pride center in Nyack
County Executive Day says he views the incident as a hate crime but adds it is not known what type of charges the perpetrator may face.
ryerecord.com
Three RPD Officers Take Part in Dramatic Rescue off Playland Pier
The Rye Police Department would like to recognize and commend the efforts of Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper for their rapid response and quick thinking in rescuing a woman who had jumped from the Playland Pier into Long Island Sound on the evening of December 22, 2022.
News 12
27 horses, at least 1 family forced out of Old Westbury Equestrian Center following raid citing violations
More than two dozen horses had to be removed from Old Westbury Equestrian Center Tuesday following a raid by Nassau's fire marshal. The fire marshal's office called the building that housed 27 show horses a "fire trap" on Monday and gave the owners and trainers 24 hours to get their horses out of the facility, saying it is a fire hazard and not safe.
Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
Bronx resident loses car after losing home to fire in 2022
Surveillance video shows a dark SUV near the stolen vehicle with multiple men running between the two cars.
Centereach Fire Department elects first female chief
Michelle Burnett was elected the third assistant chief.
Holbrook man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening owner
Police say Scott Walker kicked the dog named Jager at a home on Dolphin Lane on Dec. 20.
13-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Peekskill
Police say the 13-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle driven by a Cortlandt Manor man around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Pedestrian, 83, fatally struck in crash on Long Island
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash after an 83-year-old man died from seriously injuries on Long Island authorities said.
News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Comments / 0