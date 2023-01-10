Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason set to take Sabbatical From Coaching in College
Derek Mason appears to be a one-and-done at Oklahoma State serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Mason announced on social media on Thursday that he will be taking a sabbatical from coaching in college following the expiration of his contract with OSU, which was just a one-year deal. Mason says he made the decision because of the non-stop grind of the last few decades.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Cowboys Preview Baylor
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team plays Baylor at 5 p.m. Saturday in Waco. Mike Boynton, Bryce Thompson and Woody Newton met with reporters after the Cowboys’ Thursday practice.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 13): Cowboy Defensive Coordinator Resigns, Poke Named Freshman All-American
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Derek Mason surprisingly resigned yesterday as the OSU defensive coordinator – here are a few names of candidates who could replace him (and a few more) • Kendall Daniels was named a...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver John Paul Richardson Commits to TCU
Yet another former Cowboy is landing elsewhere in the Big 12. Former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is headed to TCU. In a tweeted statement, Richardson gave plenty of credit to Oklahoma State, his teammates and especially the fans before committing to the CFP Playoff runner-up.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Eric Dailey Talks Oklahoma State Commitment: ‘We’re Going to Have a Good Time in Stillwater’
Oklahoma State landed a big fish on Wednesday when four-star 2023 forward Eric Dailey committed to the Cowboys over Memphis and going the pro route. The ceremony was streamed on YouTube by 247Sports and included a quick interview following Dailey and his parents unveiling their OSU garb. Dailey credited relationships...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have secured the commitment of one of the top remaining players in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Dailey is the No. 51 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and before committing to OSU, he was the second-highest-rated uncommitted prospect left in the class.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 65-57 Loss to No. 11 Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kansas — For a second straight game, the Cowboys took a Top 15 team to the wire, but for a second straight game, the Cowboys faltered in crunch time. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday in the Little Apple. Here are five thoughts from the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston
Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short, OSU Falls to K-State 65-57
For the second straight game, a shorthanded Oklahoma State team went toe-to-toe with a Top 15 team and gave itself a chance to win it late. But in consecutive games, the Cowboys came up short. Oklahoma State fell to No. 11 Kansas State on the road 65-57 despite a career-high...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Video: Boynton, Cowboys Recap Loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Oklahoma State basketball team fell to No. 11 Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday in the Sunflower State. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Caleb Asberry met with reporters to discuss the game. (Sorry about the audio, the acoustics weren’t great).
Chili Bowl Results: January 9, 2023
Race results from night one of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals opens round one of the week long show. Drivers have unloaded in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the famed indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 | Jan 10 |...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
KOCO
Oklahoma has new law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond sworn in as AG
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has a new top law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond was sworn in as attorney general. KOCO 5 sat down with Drummond at his Oklahoma City offices to talk about his vision for the office. He said he has several priorities, including cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and improving relationships with the state’s tribes, a relationship he describes as "dysfunctional."
KOKI FOX 23
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
KOKI FOX 23
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
