Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Notebook: Getting Over the Hump, Kouma’s Screens and Newton Searching for Rhythm
STILLWATER — Fresh off back-to-back down-to-the-wire losses, the Cowboys have to get back in the saddle this weekend for a trip to Waco. Oklahoma State plays Baylor at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Ferrell Center. The Cowboys held their midweek media availability Thursday. Here are three things that stood out.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have secured the commitment of one of the top remaining players in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Dailey is the No. 51 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and before committing to OSU, he was the second-highest-rated uncommitted prospect left in the class.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Cowboys Preview Baylor
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team plays Baylor at 5 p.m. Saturday in Waco. Mike Boynton, Bryce Thompson and Woody Newton met with reporters after the Cowboys’ Thursday practice.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason set to take Sabbatical From Coaching in College
Derek Mason appears to be a one-and-done at Oklahoma State serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Mason announced on social media on Thursday that he will be taking a sabbatical from coaching in college following the expiration of his contract with OSU, which was just a one-year deal. Mason says he made the decision because of the non-stop grind of the last few decades.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Eric Dailey Talks Oklahoma State Commitment: ‘We’re Going to Have a Good Time in Stillwater’
Oklahoma State landed a big fish on Wednesday when four-star 2023 forward Eric Dailey committed to the Cowboys over Memphis and going the pro route. The ceremony was streamed on YouTube by 247Sports and included a quick interview following Dailey and his parents unveiling their OSU garb. Dailey credited relationships...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 12): Mike Boynton Lands Big Time Recruit, Cowgirls Win in Waco
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU landed the second-best player available for the 2023 basketball recruiting class yesterday, the third-highest ranked recruit Mike Boynton has landed. Here he talks about why he committed to the Pokes. • Reallly...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver John Paul Richardson Commits to TCU
Yet another former Cowboy is landing elsewhere in the Big 12. Former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is headed to TCU. In a tweeted statement, Richardson gave plenty of credit to Oklahoma State, his teammates and especially the fans before committing to the CFP Playoff runner-up.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston
Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short, OSU Falls to K-State 65-57
For the second straight game, a shorthanded Oklahoma State team went toe-to-toe with a Top 15 team and gave itself a chance to win it late. But in consecutive games, the Cowboys came up short. Oklahoma State fell to No. 11 Kansas State on the road 65-57 despite a career-high...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Video: Boynton, Cowboys Recap Loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Oklahoma State basketball team fell to No. 11 Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday in the Sunflower State. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Caleb Asberry met with reporters to discuss the game. (Sorry about the audio, the acoustics weren’t great).
Lexington Progress
Maness Signs with Memphis
Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Picks up Former Memphis Tight End Out of Transfer Portal
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up tight end Caden Prieskorn out of the transfer portal on Monday. Prieskorn made decision public on Twitter with “New Beginnings” tweet. Prieskorn comes to the Rebels from the University of Memphis. This past 2022 season, he...
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
WDIA makes history with 1st Black female program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WDIA, the first radio station in the country to be programmed for black listeners, is promoting 95.7 Hallelujah FM‘s Tracy Bethea to be its new program director, a role that had been held by the late Bobby O’Jay. Many listeners tuned in Wednesday to hear that the radio veteran will become the station’s […]
How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot's remains
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
How Ernest Strickland is helping Black businesses in Memphis
Ernest Strickland is the president and CEO of the Black Business Association of Memphis. Strickland has led a multitude of successful economic and workforce development projects throughout his career. Strickland comes to the BBA after a stellar 15-year career with the Greater Memphis Chamber. In his last role at the chamber, Ernest served as SVP of workforce. He launched Memphis’ community-wide workforce development initiative, Upskill 901, a program aimed at training 10,000 individuals over three years.
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
Comments / 0