Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys have secured the commitment of one of the top remaining players in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Dailey is the No. 51 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and before committing to OSU, he was the second-highest-rated uncommitted prospect left in the class.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Boynton, Cowboys Preview Baylor

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team plays Baylor at 5 p.m. Saturday in Waco. Mike Boynton, Bryce Thompson and Woody Newton met with reporters after the Cowboys’ Thursday practice.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason set to take Sabbatical From Coaching in College

Derek Mason appears to be a one-and-done at Oklahoma State serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Mason announced on social media on Thursday that he will be taking a sabbatical from coaching in college following the expiration of his contract with OSU, which was just a one-year deal. Mason says he made the decision because of the non-stop grind of the last few decades.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver John Paul Richardson Commits to TCU

Yet another former Cowboy is landing elsewhere in the Big 12. Former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is headed to TCU. In a tweeted statement, Richardson gave plenty of credit to Oklahoma State, his teammates and especially the fans before committing to the CFP Playoff runner-up.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston

Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
HOUSTON, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Video: Boynton, Cowboys Recap Loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Oklahoma State basketball team fell to No. 11 Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday in the Sunflower State. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Caleb Asberry met with reporters to discuss the game. (Sorry about the audio, the acoustics weren’t great).
MANHATTAN, KS
Lexington Progress

Maness Signs with Memphis

Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.
LEXINGTON, TN
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Picks up Former Memphis Tight End Out of Transfer Portal

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up tight end Caden Prieskorn out of the transfer portal on Monday. Prieskorn made decision public on Twitter with “New Beginnings” tweet. Prieskorn comes to the Rebels from the University of Memphis. This past 2022 season, he...
OXFORD, MS
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WREG

WDIA makes history with 1st Black female program director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WDIA, the first radio station in the country to be programmed for black listeners, is promoting 95.7 Hallelujah FM‘s Tracy Bethea to be its new program director, a role that had been held by the late Bobby O’Jay. Many listeners tuned in Wednesday to hear that the radio veteran will become the station’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

How Ernest Strickland is helping Black businesses in Memphis

Ernest Strickland is the president and CEO of the Black Business Association of Memphis. Strickland has led a multitude of successful economic and workforce development projects throughout his career. Strickland comes to the BBA after a stellar 15-year career with the Greater Memphis Chamber. In his last role at the chamber, Ernest served as SVP of workforce. He launched Memphis’ community-wide workforce development initiative, Upskill 901, a program aimed at training 10,000 individuals over three years.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN

