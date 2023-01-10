Read full article on original website
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
them.us
An Idaho School Board Meeting Erupted Over a Pro-LGBTQ+ Proposal
An Idaho school board meeting ended in chaos this week after a Republican lawmaker threatened to take the district to court over a proposed transgender-inclusive policy. The Caldwell School Board in Southwest Idaho met on Monday night to discuss multiple policy proposals, but one in particular drew a crowd more than 90 strong: policy 3281, a draft from the Idaho School Boards Association that, if approved, would allow students to use facilities matching their gender identity, require staff to use proper pronouns for all students, protect students’ sexual privacy, and prohibit discrimination against same-sex couples in schools.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
New Agriculture Director Named by Idaho Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A new director has been named to head the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Gov. Brad Little's office announced Tuesday the appointment of Chanel Tewalt to lead the ISDA following the retirement of Celia Gould who headed the agency for 16 years. According to the Governor's Office, Tewalt has been the deputy director for ISDA since 2021 and started as a college intern 15 years ago. "It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said in a statement from the Governor's Office. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance." A native of Twin Falls, Gould will head back to her family cattle ranch in the Buhl area. According to the Governor's Office, Gould was the first female director of the ISDA and is credited with increasing agricultural exports from $1.2 billion to almost $2.7 billion in a span of 14 years. Gould was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years. "Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none," Gould said in a prepared statement. "It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family." Gov. Little praised Gould's vast understanding of Idaho's agricultural industry.
KIVI-TV
TFSD working with Avenues for Hope to help end housing challenges
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Southern Idaho along with inflation issues is dealing with a housing crisis affecting thousands in the Magic Valley. These affects can be felt everywhere with the Twin Falls School District (TFSD), identifying close to 60 families struggling with housing issues. In the 2021-2022 school year, TFSD identified 373 students who qualified for the McKenny-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
North Idaho sees solid snowpack
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Despite above-average snowpack in Idaho, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is only "moderately optimistic" the state will have an ample water supply, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "The memory of little-to-no snowfall for three months last winter still stings, and despite the healthy snowpack, reservoir...
minicassia.com
IDAHO LAW ENFORCEMENT: SELFLESSLY WILLING TO HELP
As another busy holiday season draws to a close and the new year gets underway, I am reminded of a critical segment of our population, who collectively never take a holiday and individually hopefully get some well-deserved time with their loved ones and needed rest and renewal. According to the Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies, 2018 issued in October of 2022, Idaho has 112 law enforcement agencies with 3,209 sworn police officers who right wrongs and step in to keep Idahoans safe at all hours of everyday. This National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, January 9, and every day, I thank Idaho law enforcement and their families who give generously of their time, talents and resources to helping those in our communities.
Idaho Residents Will Need a "Star Card" - REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Flight in the U.S. Starting May 7, 2025
Idaho's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says residents will need a "Star Card" - their version of the REAL ID driver's license that all other states are calling it - or a passport, or military ID - in order to board airline flights starting on May 7, 2025.
Bill to Change Oregon-Idaho Border Gets Read in Oregon Senate
The Greater Idaho movement in Oregon keeps inching along. According to information released by the Greater Idaho movement, a bill proposing Oregon begin discussions with Idaho about allowing 15 counties to join the Gem State has been read in the Oregon Senate this week. The Greater Idaho movement began a...
KREM
North Idaho housing market went down nearly 30% in 2022, realtors say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho housing market ended 2022 different than it started. According to year-end results from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, 2,557 single-family homes on less than two acres were sold in Kootenai County in 2022, down nearly 30% from 3,510 sold in 2021.
utilitydive.com
FERC approves PacifiCorp’s proposed interconnection process for replacing retired generation
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission late Monday approved PacifiCorp’s proposal for an expedited interconnection process to allow power plant owners to replace retiring generating units, rejecting concerns it could give the utility company an unfair advantage. PacifiCorp’s plan creates efficiencies by using existing interconnection service, speeds the interconnection process,...
Idaho Republicans Divided Over Pay for School Teachers
Is teaching hard work? I believe the answer is yes. We all assume teachers are lounging by their pools for a dozen weeks each summer, but many of them are still at the beck and call of superintendents for warm weather meetings. They wrap up what looks to be their work for the day at 3:00 p.m. and then find themselves grading papers until 8:00 p.m. They often find themselves working alongside students at a concession stand on Friday nights. What I’ve listed are all experiences my schoolteacher sister endures. She’s not getting rich but is promised a decent retirement.
Advocate
Idaho School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Policy
A school board meeting in Idaho to consider an LGBTQ-supportive policy devolved into chaos Monday night after a state senator threatened board members with litigation. The Caldwell School Board presented a draft of the policy for public comment. It uses language from the Idaho School Boards Association and is one of 22 policies under consideration, Idaho Ed News reports. But it was the LGBTQ+ policy that attracted the most attention.
Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana
You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
eastidahonews.com
This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife
IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Idaho Today: A temporary goodbye from Mellisa Paul
Mellisa Paul will be focusing on her health and will be recovering from a major surgery until March. In the meantime, Joey & Lauren will be stepping in on the show!
Idaho Has Now Become One of The Worst States to Raise A Family
Idaho seems to be struggling lately and I think most Idahoans are okay with any excuse to help deter people from moving here. WalletHub just released its list of Best States to Raise a Family. It's not looking good for Idaho it's so bad that even California ranked 22 is listed higher than Idaho.
U.S. Thunderbirds at Gowen Thunder Airshow This YEAR
The Idaho Air National Guard is working out plans to bring back the super popular Gowen Thunder air show. The last show brought in over 100,000 people one weekend. You may remember Gowen Thunder with the U.S. Thunderbirds was supposed to happen on August 28 and 29 of 2021. The pandemic was too persistent and problematic for a multitude of reasons at the time and well this happened...
