Experiencing grief? Hospice of the Red River Valley offering free support groups and classes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you or a loved one is experiencing grief, help is available. "Grief really is any reaction or feeling we have in relation to a loss or a significant change in life," said Heather Larson, Grief Support Supervisor with Hospice of the Red River Valley. The agency...
North Dakota experiencing organ donation shortage
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is experiencing an organ donation shortage. Health care officials say the trend applies nationwide as more people than ever are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Doctors in North Dakota say the average wait time for a transplant in the region is two to three years.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
TEGNA and KARE Congratulate Boyd Huppert on Receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation
TYSONS, Va. & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and KARE 11 today congratulate Boyd Huppert on his Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) as part of their 2023 First Amendment Awards. These annual awards recognize select journalists “who stood for the values of the First Amendment.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005588/en/ KARE 11′s Boyd Huppert receives 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF). (Photo: Business Wire)
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
University of Minnesota auditorium roof partially caves in
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A portion of the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota's campus partially collapses. People were evacuated from the building Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The university is investigating the cause of the collapse.
YWCA Cass Clay accepting nominations in 13 categories for "Women of the Year"
(Fargo, ND) -- YWCA Cass Clay is accepting nominations for Women of the Year. There are 13 different categories. "Communications and health, faith and community, all the way to Lifetime Achievement, and there's a business category for a business that inspires women in our community. So there are a whole lot of categories to nominate folks," said YWCA Chief Executive Officer Erin Prochnow.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Server Training Ordinance updated for City of Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An update to who has to go through server training in the City of Fargo is now in effect. At the December 27th Fargo City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to update The City of Fargo’s ordinance No. 5378 as it relates to Server Training. The requirement to complete Server Training now applies to all people involved in the stream of service of alcoholic beverages, including security. This signifies that managers, servers, security, bartenders and door attendants are required to complete server training.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers
With the start of a new legislative session comes a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Legislative leaders are faced with a historic $17.6 billion projected surplus — by far the largest in history — and a DFL trifecta for the first time in nearly 10 years. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) has been advocating for family farmers and rural […] The post A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Sandy's Donuts locations to temporarily close following building fire scare
(West Fargo, ND) -- A local food favorite is thanking the West Fargo Fire Department following a close call at one of their locations. Sandy's Donuts & Coffee Shop made the statement on their Facebook Page. They say one of the rooftop units at their production facility nearly caught fire this morning, but was saved due to a quick response from the West Fargo Fire Department. Sandy's says besides the rooftop unit, nothing was damaged and no one was injured.
Must See Minnesota Photo Proves This Majestic Bird Has Made a Come Back!
Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?. For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.
