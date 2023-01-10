ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cleveland19.com

Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio

MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
MONTVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Parma police: 15-year-old arrested after firing gun during robbery attempt; nearby elementary school briefly placed on lockdown

PARMA, Ohio — Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody following an alleged robbery attempt that caused a Parma elementary school to be briefly placed on lockdown. Officials say the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Broadview Road, where "a sale/purchase of Apple Airpods was supposed to take place." Before that could happen, the suspect apparently pulled out a gun before getting out of the victim's car, and as the driver tried to flee the suspect fired a gunshot at him.
PARMA, OH
