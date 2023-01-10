PARMA, Ohio — Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody following an alleged robbery attempt that caused a Parma elementary school to be briefly placed on lockdown. Officials say the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Broadview Road, where "a sale/purchase of Apple Airpods was supposed to take place." Before that could happen, the suspect apparently pulled out a gun before getting out of the victim's car, and as the driver tried to flee the suspect fired a gunshot at him.

PARMA, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO