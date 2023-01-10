Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
Man fires gun, steals game system from resident: Parma Police Blotter
On Dec. 16, police were dispatched to a Maplecrest Avenue address regarding a robbery. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell a gaming system. The suspect took the item and fired a shot before fleeing in a vehicle. There...
Shoplifter returns next day in same clothing and same truck: South Euclid Police Blotter
Walmart loss prevention reported Jan. 4 that a shoplifter had from the store and fled the area in a truck. They said he was the same man who had committed a theft the previous day while wearing the same clothing and driving the same truck. University Heights police later reported...
cleveland19.com
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
With mom in hospital, daughter steals guns and credit card: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 14, a Parkgate Oval resident went to the police station regarding a theft. The woman told an officer that when her daughter needed a place to stay, she allowed her inside her Parkgate Oval home. After the mother spent nearly a week in the hospital recovering from pneumonia,...
Two households report thefts of envelopes left in mailbox for carrier collection; both contained checks: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Theft: Concord Court. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 4, a woman, 40, put an envelope containing a personal check into her mailbox for pickup by the postal carrier. She raised the flag on the box to indicate the mail needed to be taken. Shortly after, the woman saw...
Youngstown police report finding stolen gun, drugs in traffic stop
Andre Allie, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of fentanyl.
2 police officers facing charges for allegedly assaulting handcuffed individuals
Warrants were filed on Thursday against two police officers with Cleveland's Gang Impact Unit for allegedly assaulting individuals who were handcuffed in separate incidents in 2021.
Florida woman reports murder from decades past: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A Florida woman reported Jan. 6 that she had witnessed a murder decades ago and wanted to speak with a detective. She then told detectives that she may not have proof of a murder, but wanted them to investigate her stepfather, whom she said mistreated her and may have murdered somebody.
Estate sales business owner arraigned on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
A local estate sales business owner was in court today facing 6 felony theft charges. This after a News 5 hidden camera investigation.
Parma woman accused of animal abuse pleads to revised charge
Jennifer Gaudreau had been charged with a misdemeanor count of abuse of animals.
Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio
MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
Teen arrested after shooting incident near Parma elementary school
A teen is in custody after a shooting incident that placed a nearby Parma elementary school on lockdown Thursday afternoon.
Local woman loses $6,000 in ‘bank’ scam: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:45 a.m. Jan. 5, a Lyndhurst woman, 43, reported that someone posing as a representative of her bank had sent her a text message asking if she had made a large purchase. The woman said she had not. Another person, also posing as a bank representative, then contacted her...
Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
Lorain man gets 15 years in prison for giving victim fentanyl that caused fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A Lorain man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Wednesday sentenced Kevin L. Walker to 15 years behind bars. The 31-year-old had also admitted to possessing drugs.
cleveland19.com
2 teenagers injured after shooting inside Garfield Heights McDonald’s
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two McDonald’s employees were injured after accidentally being shot by a co-worker in December. Garfield Heights police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022 inside the restaurant in the 12600 block of Rockside Rd. According to police, several of the...
Euclid man pleads guilty to slaying of 65-year-old Lake County resident
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Euclid man accused of killing a Painesville resident who was a longtime business owner in Ashtabula County pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of aggravated murder. Demarco Jones, 20, had a $2 million bond revoked after he entered the plea in Lake County Common Pleas...
Parma police: 15-year-old arrested after firing gun during robbery attempt; nearby elementary school briefly placed on lockdown
PARMA, Ohio — Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody following an alleged robbery attempt that caused a Parma elementary school to be briefly placed on lockdown. Officials say the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Broadview Road, where "a sale/purchase of Apple Airpods was supposed to take place." Before that could happen, the suspect apparently pulled out a gun before getting out of the victim's car, and as the driver tried to flee the suspect fired a gunshot at him.
Man accused of assaulting woman, dragging another across street: Police
A Cleveland man faces charges after investigators say he assaulted a woman and tried to kidnap another in Painesville Monday afternoon.
New details on suspect who killed high schooler
Officials have identified the Cleveland student who was fatally shot at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy after school on Tuesday.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0