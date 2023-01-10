Read full article on original website
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
‘Glass Onion’ jumps Ryan Reynolds’ timejumping action epic in the all-time Netflix charts
Glass Onion is doing an excellent job of cementing itself as one of Netflix’s best movies, and is also making its way into becoming their most-viewed movie of all-time as it overtakes a Ryan Reynolds favorite. The Knives Out sequel has been arguably Netflix’s biggest success of 2022, with...
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating
When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
Netflix’s latest self-explanatory descent into murder and mayhem cleaves through the Top 10 in 34 countries
Thanks largely to streaming services like Netflix bombarding us with so much content covering virtually ever base, even the most demanding of true crime fanatics will find themselves regularly satiated by what the platform is putting out there. Thanks to the title, though, subscribers know exactly what to expect from Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker.
Belated autopsy underway to determine why a star-studded horror comedy failed to make an impact
Horror is enjoying a real resurgence in pop culture following many years outside the spotlight, with subgenres like found footage dying and originals returning. Shocking however, is how this star-studded horror comedy didn’t find its way into more recognition. Little Monsters stars Marvel and Star Wars alum Lupita Nyong’o...
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Colin Farrell apologizes for the biggest disaster of his career, but he was happy to keep the $20 million paycheck
No actor in Hollywood hits it out of the park every time, but few have experienced disaster on such a scale as Colin Farrell and Oliver Stone, who poured everything they had into historical epic Alexander, only to see the long-gestating passion project go up in flames. The Academy Award-winning...
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
A nightmarishly nail-biting sci-fi survival thriller runs out of breathing room on streaming
A lot of people have such intense feelings of claustrophobia that they can’t even watch a movie that deals almost entirely with confined spaces, meaning that even the most hardened sci-fi aficionados will actively be missing out on Meander, one of the most unsung genre gems to emerge in the last couple of years.
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
A cursed sci-fi sequel being called better than its classic predecessor rightfully goes down like a lead balloon
If you need somebody to direct one of the greatest and most popular sci-fi sequels of all-time, then Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Avatar: The Way of Water would indicate that James Cameron is your man. If you want the complete opposite, then Alien 3 is the perfect example of how almost anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
The star of last year’s most bonkers blockbuster is waiting on a call from Marvel Studios
Given the sheer volume of feature film and streaming content in the works, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will perennially be on the lookout for fresh talent for the foreseeable future, and the star of 2022’s most entertainingly insane action blockbuster has now stated his case for a role in the world’s biggest franchise.
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
An unheralded thriller emerges from isolation to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
Outside of the platform’s latest splashy originals that throw huge amounts of money and a bevvy of big-name stars at the screen, it’s impossible to predict which movies have the potential to take the Netflix charts by storm. The latest case in point is Noise, an unheralded Japanese thriller that’s exploded out of nowhere to crack the streaming service’s overall Top 10.
2022 was a banner year for horror, but fans are still naming and shaming the worst the year had to offer
The 2020s have been hot for horror, and 2022 took things up a notch for the beloved, albeit unsettling genre. From the chilling plot of Jordan Peele’s Nope, to Mia Goth’s breakthrough with X and Pearl, the revival of Scream and Prey, and many more cinematic successes, 2022 was undeniably the year of horror.
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Ant-Man may repeat Spider-Man’s greatest error in ‘Quantumania,’ and it could have even graver consequences
The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania proved to be illuminating in all kinds of ways. Not only did it unveil our first glimpse at the MCU’s MODOK (for better or worse), it also gave us our best indication yet at what the incoming threequel’s storyline will be, as Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang faces off against the franchise’s newest big bad, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Unfortunately, for the astonishing shrinking hero, it looks like he’s about to repeat the biggest mistake of one of his fellow Avengers, only with potentially even direr results.
A half-baked crime thriller inspired by real events does injustice to a gripping true story on streaming
Any broad genre film that bills itself as being “inspired by true events” should always be taken with a hefty helping of salt when history has shown that sizeable creative liberties are regularly taken to spin a good yarn, but that doesn’t mean Silk Road couldn’t have done a much better job of maximizing the potential of its own narrative.
Latest Fantasy News: Hasbro faces a potential lawsuit over DnD as viewers grow increasingly convinced Dwayne Johnson was in ‘The Way of Water’
Dwayne Johnson has starred in more than 60 film and television projects over the years, so it’s no wonder people sometimes get confused. The wrestler turned actor has dipped his toes into a number of high-profile franchises, but Avatar isn’t one of them. Despite this fact, a number of viewers are convinced the star had a cameo in the latest Avatar release, and they won’t be easily persuaded otherwise.
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records
The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
