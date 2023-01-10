ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating

When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
Netflix’s latest self-explanatory descent into murder and mayhem cleaves through the Top 10 in 34 countries

Thanks largely to streaming services like Netflix bombarding us with so much content covering virtually ever base, even the most demanding of true crime fanatics will find themselves regularly satiated by what the platform is putting out there. Thanks to the title, though, subscribers know exactly what to expect from Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker.
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
The star of last year’s most bonkers blockbuster is waiting on a call from Marvel Studios

Given the sheer volume of feature film and streaming content in the works, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will perennially be on the lookout for fresh talent for the foreseeable future, and the star of 2022’s most entertainingly insane action blockbuster has now stated his case for a role in the world’s biggest franchise.
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
An unheralded thriller emerges from isolation to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits

Outside of the platform’s latest splashy originals that throw huge amounts of money and a bevvy of big-name stars at the screen, it’s impossible to predict which movies have the potential to take the Netflix charts by storm. The latest case in point is Noise, an unheralded Japanese thriller that’s exploded out of nowhere to crack the streaming service’s overall Top 10.
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Ant-Man may repeat Spider-Man’s greatest error in ‘Quantumania,’ and it could have even graver consequences

The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania proved to be illuminating in all kinds of ways. Not only did it unveil our first glimpse at the MCU’s MODOK (for better or worse), it also gave us our best indication yet at what the incoming threequel’s storyline will be, as Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang faces off against the franchise’s newest big bad, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Unfortunately, for the astonishing shrinking hero, it looks like he’s about to repeat the biggest mistake of one of his fellow Avengers, only with potentially even direr results.
Latest Fantasy News: Hasbro faces a potential lawsuit over DnD as viewers grow increasingly convinced Dwayne Johnson was in ‘The Way of Water’

Dwayne Johnson has starred in more than 60 film and television projects over the years, so it’s no wonder people sometimes get confused. The wrestler turned actor has dipped his toes into a number of high-profile franchises, but Avatar isn’t one of them. Despite this fact, a number of viewers are convinced the star had a cameo in the latest Avatar release, and they won’t be easily persuaded otherwise.
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records

The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.

