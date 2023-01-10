Louisiana topples Texas State, 71-57

Texas State closed its weekend with a 71-51 loss to Louisiana on Saturday. Above, Texas State graduate senior forward Da’Nasia Hood battles for a ball against Appalachian State on Thursday inside Strahan Arena. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

A third quarter collapse doomed Texas State as the Bobcats fell to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a 71-51 loss.

After two straight games where Texas State struggled defensively in the third quarter, giving up 26 points to Louisiana on Saturday and 17 to App State on Thursday, head coach Zenarae Antoine was most disappointed.

“We’ve had two back-to-back games right now that I don’t think we’ve given our best coming out to start the third quarter,” Antoine said. “Louisiana normally doesn’t score at this level, so for them to put up 26 points in a quarter and, honestly, 47 in the second half, that’s very disappointing.”

As the Sun Belt Conference schedule continues to be a challenge, the Bobcats will head back into the gym to find a solution to their current predicament.

“It’s something that we have to get corrected quickly,” Antoine said. “That is not something that’s been in our character as far as what we’ve done up until this past weekend with the two Sun Belt games at home. That’s something I’m going to be taking a look at.”

One of the key stats in Texas State’s loss was the Ragin’ Cajuns out rebounding the Bobcats 43-22, while grabbing 29 defensive rebounds compared to the Bobcats seven offensive rebounds.

“Louisiana was just being aggressive,” Antoine said. “They are a top tier defensive team for a reason. They want to be disruptive and make you play ugly. We did not do a good job of getting in there and grabbing those offensive rebounds which is something we have to get better at.”

Texas State returns to play for a rare weekday morning conference showdown Thursday at 11 a.m. to battle the Georgia State Panthers at Strahan Arena.