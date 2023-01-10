Read full article on original website
Related
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
BBC
Red Arrows bird strike pilot praised for safe landing
Sqn Ldr Gregor Ogston's jet was hit by a seagull during a display in Rhyl. The impact came moments before a high-speed stunt with a team-mate. Despite the cockpit canopy being shattered, Sqn Ldr Ogston landed safely. His actions were recognised with the RAF’s highest safety award. A Red...
Japan and India to conduct joint air defense exercises
India announced that it will be holding joint defense exercises with Japan this month, as both nations seek to demonstrate to China their defense abilities.
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
The latest Russian ally to distance itself from Putin is Armenia, which has accused Russia of failing to help in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
Russian forces have nearly taken full control of Soledar, a small mining town in eastern Ukraine, placing Moscow on the verge of its most significant gain since August. The town is located just north of Bakhmut, where Ukraine has so far held strong despite some of the fiercest fighting in the war. In the past…
Russia Fears Frozen River Could Hand Ukraine Major Opportunity—Report
The Dnieper River, which can be as wide as 10 miles, constitutes a natural obstacle between the two countries' armies.
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. As China makes rapid advances in satellites, the United States and Japan warned in their statement that "attacks to, from or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance" that could invoke Article Five of their mutual defense treaty, which considers an attack on one an attack on both.
First on CNN: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody
An American Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, his family's spokesperson told CNN, after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.
US Navy ships caught a fishing boat smuggling over 2,000 AK-47 rifles from Iran
In the past two months, the US Navy has also intercepted ammunition and rocket parts, as well as explosive chemical material for missile fuel.
CBS News
U.S. Navy veteran freed from Russia after 9 months in detention
Russia released a U.S. Navy veteran who had been held in the country's Kaliningrad territory for nine months, negotiator and former Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson announced. Taylor Dudley had been held since April 2022 and was one of several detained Americans whom Richardson and U.S. authorities have been...
CNET
Researchers May Have Uncovered the Long Lost Ancient Temple of Poseidon
Paging Percy Jackson. Thousands of years of history covered up an ancient temple in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Archeologists are now excavating and studying it, and it may not be just any old shrine. It may be a long lost temple of Poseidon, the mythological god of the sea.
BBC
Royal Mail tells people not to send post abroad due to 'cyber incident'
Royal Mail has asked people to stop sending mail abroad due to a "cyber incident" causing severe disruption. It said it was temporarily unable to send letters and parcels overseas, and was "working hard" to resolve the issue. There are also minor delays to post coming into the UK, but...
BBC
Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden
Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
A sanctioned Russian ship moved cargo under the cover of darkness at a port in South Africa, and the local government won't say what was being unloaded, the Wall Street Journal reports
The Russian ship, The Lady R, and its owner have been accused of moving weapons for the Russian government.
Dual British-Iranian citizen sentenced to death for spying for UK
Alireza Akbari, a dual British-Iranian citizen and former Iranian official, has been sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the United Kingdom, according to Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan on Wednesday.
Chinese embassy in UK: 'Firmly opposed' to Britain's Hong Kong report
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's embassy in Britain said on Thursday it had lodged "stern representations" about the UK's latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, which criticised what it called the erosion of freedoms in the former British territory by China.
