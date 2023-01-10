ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
BBC

Red Arrows bird strike pilot praised for safe landing

Sqn Ldr Gregor Ogston's jet was hit by a seagull during a display in Rhyl. The impact came moments before a high-speed stunt with a team-mate. Despite the cockpit canopy being shattered, Sqn Ldr Ogston landed safely. His actions were recognised with the RAF’s highest safety award. A Red...
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
The Hill

Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer

Russian forces have nearly taken full control of Soledar, a small mining town in eastern Ukraine, placing Moscow on the verge of its most significant gain since August. The town is located just north of Bakhmut, where Ukraine has so far held strong despite some of the fiercest fighting in the war. In the past…
AFP

US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow

The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. As China makes rapid advances in satellites, the United States and Japan warned in their statement that "attacks to, from or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance" that could invoke Article Five of their mutual defense treaty, which considers an attack on one an attack on both.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

U.S. Navy veteran freed from Russia after 9 months in detention

Russia released a U.S. Navy veteran who had been held in the country's Kaliningrad territory for nine months, negotiator and former Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson announced. Taylor Dudley had been held since April 2022 and was one of several detained Americans whom Richardson and U.S. authorities have been...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Researchers May Have Uncovered the Long Lost Ancient Temple of Poseidon

Paging Percy Jackson. Thousands of years of history covered up an ancient temple in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Archeologists are now excavating and studying it, and it may not be just any old shrine. It may be a long lost temple of Poseidon, the mythological god of the sea.
BBC

Royal Mail tells people not to send post abroad due to 'cyber incident'

Royal Mail has asked people to stop sending mail abroad due to a "cyber incident" causing severe disruption. It said it was temporarily unable to send letters and parcels overseas, and was "working hard" to resolve the issue. There are also minor delays to post coming into the UK, but...
BBC

Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
CBS News

CBS News

588K+
Followers
77K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy