Alder and Oak coming to The Hub Brooklyn

From Mark Janasik , owner of Southern Grounds Coffee , comes a new restaurant and bar.

The space Alder & Oak will be Janasik’s second business located inside the three shell buildings of The Hub Brooklyn at 400 Riverside Ave . The space was approved to begin construction on Jan. 3.

The menu for Alder & Oak has not yet been released, however according to the Instagram page for the business, they plan to serve “Prohibition cocktails, wood fired cooking and small plates. A return to the origins of cooking and hospitality,” stated in the bio of the page.

The long-awaited progress of The Hub Brooklyn site took two years to break ground after plans were announced for the complex in 2020, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record . It’s slated to host a variety of restaurants, bars, coffee shops and design loft spaces.

The development sits directly across the street from the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. headquarters, which may bring additional business to the restaurants.

Though there is no confirmed grand opening date, the space is likely to open later this year or early 2024 following construction. Janasik did not immediately respond to What Now Jacksonville for comment.

Keep up with What Now Jacksonville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .