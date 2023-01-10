ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

News & Observer sports journalist Andrew Carter named NSMA’s NC Sportswriter of the Year

By Staff Report
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374dzv_0k924WIr00

Award-winning News & Observer journalist Andrew Carter has added another honor to his list of accolades.

The National Sports Media Association named Carter the North Carolina Sports Writer of the Year for 2022, the second time the Raleigh-based writer has earned the honor.

Carter joins fellow in-state honoree Stan Cotten of the Wake Forest Sports Network in Winston-Salem on the list of winners. Cotten was selected as North Carolina’s Sportscaster of the Year, the sixth time he has been so honored.

Carter, a veteran News & Observer reporter, was honored for his overall body of work, which is appointment reading in North Carolina and beyond.

His work last year included a series of stories profiling Kinston and the symbiotic relationship between the Eastern Norther Carolina city and its high school basketball program. The stories have received regional and national acclaim.

His work covering the ACC, its departure from Greensboro , and its reinvention amid the constantly changing NCAA landscape — from NIL to conference realignment — continues to be important, must-read journalism for those following the league and its teams.

Carter captured many important moments for the News & Observer in 2022. They include:

▪ The final days of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure behind the Blue Devils’ bench

▪ The Durham Bulls and pitcher Tyler Zombro ’s heartwarming return to the mound following a devastating injury.

▪ The many faces of San Francisco , which hosted the West Regional round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and

Michael Jordan’s birthplace in Brooklyn , not far from the Barclays Center and the ACC Tournament

“Andrew is an amazing journalist,” said Justin Pelletier, The N&O’s Deputy Regional Sports Editor. “The stories he tells are important, well crafted and heartfelt. He is a tremendous asset to those who are fortunate enough to read the stories he tells.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fN0iP_0k924WIr00
Andrew Carter is an enterprise and sports reporter.

Nationally, CBS Sports’ Ian Eagle was selected as the 2022 national sportscaster of the year, while Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Pete Thamel of ESPN.com were the 2022 co-national sportswriters of the year.

ESPN College GameDay mainstay Lee Corso and Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke were among four elected to the NSMA Hall of Fame. Corso and Plaschke are joined by two posthumous electees, hockey announcer Dan Kelly and essayist Roger Angell.

The NSMA will honor its award winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization’s 63rd awards weekend and national convention, scheduled for June 24-26, 2023, in Winston-Salem.

A complete list of national and state-by-state winners can be found online at the NSMA’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for the governor. The governor’s office […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina

I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Kellum receives honor from peers

The North Carolina Football Coaches Association has chosen former Southside coach DeWayne Kellum to receive its highest honor at a banquet next month. The Association gave Kellum honorary membership, which puts him in the company of the state’s football coaching legends. “Being an honorary member of the state football...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Unluckiest States

Are you superstitious? This week is Friday the 13th and that can make some individuals a little on edge. After all, luck can be a tricky subject to understand. The Oxford Dictionary describes luck as “success or failure apparently brought by chance rather than through one’s own actions.” Everyone experience a bit of good and bad luck from time to time. Though there is no definitive way to determine how to create it. But could location play a part in it? And how unlucky is the state where you live? A study by our friends at FloridaBet.com reveals the unluckiest states in the country based on statistics from this past year.
ALABAMA STATE
rhinotimes.com

Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell

The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive

When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
country1037fm.com

3,000 Free Radon Kits Offered To North Carolina Residents

A odorless colorless gas in your home could be extremely deadly. I am talking about radon. You would never know it is there unless you have some sort of detection device. 3,000 free radon kits are being offered to North Carolina residents thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina

North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short

On December 30, 2022, the North Carolina Utilities Commission issued its long-awaited order in the Duke Energy Carbon Plan proceeding. By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions. Under...
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!
WFAE

Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina City Makes Top Bed Bug List

The Windy City is settling in as the #1 city on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List for the third year in a row. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia hold onto the top three spots, ranking first, second and third, respectively. Los Angeles saw the largest jump this year, moving up seven spots into the Top Five, with Cleveland (#4) and Raleigh (#20) each moving up the list by four spots.
CHICAGO, IL
country1037fm.com

Get Your Food Delivered By Train At This North Carolina Restaurant

If you’re a native Charlottean you may remember the Cotswold staple restaurant “Hotel Charlotte”. I have a lot of core memories of the restaurant. But one that stood out to me as a small child was the model trains that ran overhead throughout your meal. I always thought that was so cool and it was fun to watch them as you waited for your food. But this restaurant in Raleigh takes it to another level. Instead of just watching a train, your food is delivered by a model train at the North Carolina restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant called Dos Taquitos and it has been around since 1991. The train at Dos Taquitos runs around the restaurant and is used to deliver appetizers (think Queso and Guac) and desserts to tables throughout the restaurant.
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
22K+
Followers
395
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy