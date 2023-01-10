Read full article on original website
Related
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
NC man charged after stepchildren beaten for not doing chores correctly, sheriff says
A Burlington man has been charged with felony child abuse after beating his stepchildren for not doing chores correctly, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
jocoreport.com
Fentanyl Seized During Search Warrant, Sheriff’s Office Says
BENSON – A large amount of Fentanyl was reportedly seized by agents during the execution of a search warrant in Benson. Danny Lee York, age 41, of 317 N. Hall Street, was arrested January 6 by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. York had reportedly been the...
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit
WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
Raleigh car theft up; Man who left vehicle running is latest victim
A Raleigh man who left his car running while he went into a convenience store learned the hard way that's not a great idea.
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s police chief says the city is seeing more children committing crimes with guns. “We’re seeing that it’s trending up which is very disturbing,” said Chief Estella Patterson. Patterson said it’s a trend her department wants to slow down. Raleigh...
jocoreport.com
Clayton Man Arrested For Decade Old Statutory Rape
LAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61 year-old Clayton man. Harold McLeod of High Chapperal Drive, was arrested January 5 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, who is now an adult, recently reported she was assaulted in 2012 when she...
cbs17
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
High school students killed in Orange County shot while running away, prosecutor says
Issiah Ross will remain locked up without bond, charged with the murders of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, a judge ruled Tuesday.
cbs17
Suspect attacks 3 deputies in Lee County, Taser used to stop assault, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
WRAL
Assistant DA: Teen charged with murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods shot them as they were running away
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, appeared in court Tuesday as a judge denied bond and more details were released surrounding the nature of the shooting. Orange County...
Box trucks crash in Knightdale, spilling contents onto roadway
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Two box trucks were involved in a crash Thursday, with one truck spilling its contents all over the ground. The crash was reported before 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Faison Road in Knightdale. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 9...
After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
Comments / 0