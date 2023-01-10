WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.

