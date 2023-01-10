ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL News

State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder

HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
jocoreport.com

Fentanyl Seized During Search Warrant, Sheriff’s Office Says

BENSON – A large amount of Fentanyl was reportedly seized by agents during the execution of a search warrant in Benson. Danny Lee York, age 41, of 317 N. Hall Street, was arrested January 6 by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. York had reportedly been the...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit

WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Man Arrested For Decade Old Statutory Rape

LAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61 year-old Clayton man. Harold McLeod of High Chapperal Drive, was arrested January 5 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, who is now an adult, recently reported she was assaulted in 2012 when she...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC

