Edinburg, TX

UTRGV officially designated Special Olympic champion school

By Marlane Reyna
 3 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has been recognized for its online classes, the number of degrees it awards to Hispanic students and now it is officially a Special Olympic Champion school.

UTRGV is one of just three Special Olympics National Unified Champion Schools in Texas and they are hoping to expand the program.

“They have so much abilities that we can learn for them as well as they learn from us,” said Maria Luisa Trinidad, UTRGV Lecturer and Unified Coach.

“They are such a friendly and loving individuals, that they have so much ability and are willing to learn new things, and be one like us,” she said.

The university received the distinction by hosting on-campus events, offering inclusive sports programs, supporting a disability-focused student organization on campus, and being self-sustainable.

“Not everybody has the same opportunities to practice sports, continue being active, especially not after high school is ended, once they’re over 18 most of the programs are not available for them anymore,” said Ivan Figueroa, UTRGV Lecturer and Unified Partner.

Special Olympics National Unified Champion Schools program promotes social inclusion through sports and whole school engagement and gives adults with disabilities opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with the community.

“Special Olympics is one of these organizations that really promotes and try to keep them active throughout their lifestyle,” Figueroa said.

Next month, the athletes will compete in the Special Olympics Texas Winter Games, and the university hopes to include more competitions for them to participate in.

