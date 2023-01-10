Read full article on original website
Legendary Southern Indiana News Anchor Celebrates 45 Years Behind the News Desk
What have you been doing since 1978? One man has been anchoring our local nightly news on News 25 / Eyewitness News for the past 45 years. See the amazing news promos from the 1980s below. The way we get our local news has changed over the past 45 years,...
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
cbs4indy.com
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Daniel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier children and looking for loving families. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 13-year-old Daniel. Click here to learn more about him.
theseymourowl.com
The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium
Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?
So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
Second Indiana hospital agrees to reign in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to reign in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: Teachers’ salaries still not a priority for Indiana
Recently Governor Holcomb laid out his 2023 Legislative Agenda. I think we all can agree that when it comes to the governor’s agenda, sometimes what he asks for, he doesn’t get. What the government wants in the budget is put in this year, everything else is pushed off until next year or cut out of the budget.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
buildingindiana.com
Centier Bank Names New President
Michael E. Schrage, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Indiana’s largest privately family-owned bank, has announced Centier Bank’s Board of Directors have appointed Chris Campbell to President of the Bank. Schrage, who joined the bank in September 1972, was named Bank President in 1977, succeeding...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
wnky.com
Girl Scout Cookie season for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to begin Jan. 14
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Girl Scout Cookie season is around the corner!. On Jan. 14, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. According to Girl...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
wrtv.com
IU Health expands downtown hospital, opening date pushed back
INDIANAPOLIS -- IU Health now says its new downtown hospital will be even larger, costlier and take longer to complete than originally planned. IU health is constructing a massive new campus in the area of 16th street and Capitol Avenue. The board of directors announced today that it is adding nearly 200 new beds --- for a total of 864 --- to help support the forecast increased demand in acute care. IU Health said that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how deeply the state relies on IU health, as Indiana's largest hospital system.
Yahoo!
Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana
During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Incredible Coyote Photos Captured in Indiana Show How Beautiful These Elusive Creatures Are
Nature is super freaking cool, and this guy was spotted right in our own Indiana backyard!. Coyotes are no strangers to Indiana and have been inhabiting this region of the United States for many years. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources the first records of coyotes in Indiana date back to 1816, but they likely inhabited Indiana way before then.
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House
Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
