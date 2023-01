COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jaylen Sebree scored 20 points as Tennessee Tech beat Morehead State 79-62 on Thursday night. Sebree shot 6 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Tyrone Perry scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 6 from distance). Erik Oliver was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

