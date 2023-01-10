ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
CLEMSON, SC
Magic 1470AM

Southern Man Goes Viral After Ripping Playoff Committee A New One [VIDEO]

Everybody was thinking the same thing at some point during the College Football National Championship Game, but R.J. Hammond went viral for blowing his top during the game. Georgia beat TCU 65-7, which was the biggest defeat in a bowl game in the history of college football. Not just the National Championship, in every bowl game that has ever been played since the inception of the NCAA.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote

One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
ATHENS, GA
AccessAtlanta

Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet

While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team

Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin

Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
MADISON, WI
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX

