The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
QB Sam Jackson Brings `Electric Ability as a Runner,' Says TCU Beat Writer
Horned Frogs' third-stringer signed with the Bears this week as presumed starter.
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Southern Man Goes Viral After Ripping Playoff Committee A New One [VIDEO]
Everybody was thinking the same thing at some point during the College Football National Championship Game, but R.J. Hammond went viral for blowing his top during the game. Georgia beat TCU 65-7, which was the biggest defeat in a bowl game in the history of college football. Not just the National Championship, in every bowl game that has ever been played since the inception of the NCAA.
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs stopped to eat chicken wings while annihilating TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship
While they couldn't get away with throwing a mid-game party, a handful of Georgia's players managed to sneak in a celebratory snack on the sidelines.
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
AccessAtlanta
Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet
While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team
Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
Stetson Bennett Returns as Guest Cashier for Raising Cane's After 2nd National Title
After finishing career as arguably the greatest Georgia Bulldog of all time. Stetson Bennett returned to Cane's as a guest cashier for the 2nd year in a row.
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin
Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart steps down for Georgia Tech job
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech. Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.
Georgia Today: UGA wins, students sue schools over BLM clothes, and fill up your tank tonight
On the Tuesday Jan. 10 episode of Georgia Today: a dominating win for UGA football, students sue schools over Black Lives Matter clothes, and be sure to fill up your tank tonight. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 10. I'm...
Damage, arrests reported in aftermath of downtown championship celebration
Tuesday was a day for assessing damage in downtown Athens, with pieces of a public art display among the casualties of fans celebrating in the aftermath of the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win in Los Angeles. Athens-Clarke County Police say arrests were made. The Bulldog football team returned to Athens last night.
papercitymag.com
