Youngstown, OH

New funds set aside to help Youngstown businesses to sustain and attract

New programs are launching, specifically dedicated to help small businesses in the City of Youngstown and within the next few months, individual business owners could have over $100,000 dollars of help. Whether a company wants to upgrade its facade, or receive a revolving loan, $3 million dollars of federal Covid...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks

A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership

Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
GREENVILLE, PA
Howland's Solarz signs with Youngtown State for track & field

Lexus Solarz signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track & field career at Youngstown State University. Lexus was a 2022 Division I OHSAA State Qualifier in the discus. She is also the defending 2022 Trumbull County and AAC discus champion. Lexus has earned all-county, all-conference, all-district, and all-state honors. Her personal best is a throw of 128’7”, ranking her among the Tiger elite. Lexus was also a majorette and varsity cheerleader for Howland.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tionesta VFD Names 2023 Officiers

TIONESTA, Pa. – The Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department recently named its 2023 officers. Line officers include Chief Ray Copeland, 1st Assistant Chief Blake Mealy, 2nd Assistant Chief Doug Carll, and 3rd Assistant Chief Nate Whiterell. Copeland will be appointing the Captain. Business officers include Whiterell as President, Mealy as...
TIONESTA, PA

