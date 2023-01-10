Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
New funds set aside to help Youngstown businesses to sustain and attract
New programs are launching, specifically dedicated to help small businesses in the City of Youngstown and within the next few months, individual business owners could have over $100,000 dollars of help. Whether a company wants to upgrade its facade, or receive a revolving loan, $3 million dollars of federal Covid...
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
Info session set for seniors and their families in Youngstown
Seniors looking for information on local services or adults who are concerned about their aging parents will have the chance to pick up important information next week.
New superintendent named for Mohawk Schools
Dr. Lorree Houk has been officially hired as the new superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District.
New urgent care facility opens in Youngstown
As development continues along the Glenwood Avenue corridor in Youngstown, a new Quickmed healthcare facility is now open.
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
WFMJ.com
Real estate transactions halted in Columbiana County due to system outage
Real estate transactions in Columbiana County are currently at a standstill due to an ongoing system outage. Columbiana County Recorder, James Armeni explained that around the holiday season, COTT Systems in Columbus was the victim of a cyberattack causing the system to shut down in all of its served areas including Columbiana County.
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
School district going to voters for new building
If you live in Salem, The school board wants you to help pay for a new school building.
WFMJ.com
Local bikeshare program gaining national attention, to present in webinar Tuesday
A local bikeshare program has gained national attention and will be featured in a webinar Tuesday afternoon via Zoom. YoGo Bikeshare out of Youngstown is slated to launch in the spring of 2023 and will bring e-bikes and a bikeshare program to the city. YoGo Bikeshare P.R. Consultant, Nakia Mills...
WFMJ.com
Emergency food benefits ending; local non-profits prepare to help families
SNAP food emergency funds are ending at the end of February after nearly three years of providing families with additional funds for food. This means SNAP households will receive only their normal allotments beginning March 2023 without the additional emergency allotment those households were receiving. In March 2020 the federal...
WFMJ.com
Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership
Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
City moves forward with plan to demolish Warren eyesore
The eyesore known as the old Imperial Skilled Care Center in Warren will be coming down soon.
WFMJ.com
Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
Drug treatment facility opens in Niles
Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery.
Group looking to charter Warren to file lawsuit
The woman leading the group looking to create a charter form of government in Warren says they plan to file a lawsuit next week with the Ohio Supreme Court to get the issue on the May primary ballot.
Citizens group holds meeting to petition removal of Commissioner Frenchko
Some residents in Trumbull County are calling for the removal of County Commissioner Niki Frenchcko.
County commissioners address concerns over truck purchases
Trumbull County commissioners are addressing concerns over the purchase of several trucks for a county office.
WFMJ.com
Howland's Solarz signs with Youngtown State for track & field
Lexus Solarz signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track & field career at Youngstown State University. Lexus was a 2022 Division I OHSAA State Qualifier in the discus. She is also the defending 2022 Trumbull County and AAC discus champion. Lexus has earned all-county, all-conference, all-district, and all-state honors. Her personal best is a throw of 128’7”, ranking her among the Tiger elite. Lexus was also a majorette and varsity cheerleader for Howland.
yourdailylocal.com
Tionesta VFD Names 2023 Officiers
TIONESTA, Pa. – The Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department recently named its 2023 officers. Line officers include Chief Ray Copeland, 1st Assistant Chief Blake Mealy, 2nd Assistant Chief Doug Carll, and 3rd Assistant Chief Nate Whiterell. Copeland will be appointing the Captain. Business officers include Whiterell as President, Mealy as...
