This has been a big week for lottery jackpots. Last night, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to 1.1 BILLION dollars! The Powerball jackpot has climbed to nearly 400 million dollars as well. Here in Owensboro, there's a bunch of excitement building at the local Bingo hall. For the second time in the last twelve months, the Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo has gone unclaimed and the pot is getting bigger and bigger by the night. And, honestly, the odds may be more slightly in your favor in Owensboro than they are for the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO