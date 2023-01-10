Read full article on original website
Joseph D. Ellis, Jr., 72, Huntingburg
Joseph D. Ellis, Jr., 72, of Huntingburg, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Warrick County, Indiana. He was born June 5, 1950, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Joseph and Mary (Gregoravich) Ellis. He married Barbara Kemp on November 17, 1972, in Hampton, Virginia. Joseph retired from the United States...
Rossina Sandoval Monsivais ATHENA display unveiled at Dubois County Museum
The Rotary Club of Dubois County unveiled Rossina Sandoval Monsivais’ display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum on January 11, 2023. Rossina was named the 2022 recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award on August 18th at the Club’s 10th Annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet, which celebrates female leaders of Dubois County. Her display joins those of all previous recipients in the ATHENA exhibit. Previous recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019) and Kelly Clauss (2021).
Find meaningful connection this year by volunteering with Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana
Free training is offered on January 24 to those interested in enhancing the lives of hospice patients and their families. Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana is encouraging members of the community to kick off their New Year’s resolutions by volunteering with the not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization. The year’s first free, in-person volunteer training session is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Albany location, 502 Hausfeldt Lane.
Dorothy Mae Philomena Hollinden, 87, St. Henry
Dorothy Mae Philomena Hollinden, 87, of St. Henry, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. She was born February 4, 1935, in Jasper to Albert John and Clara Anastasia (Schneider) Kapp. Dorothy married Bertram “Bucky” Hollinden on June 2, 1956, in Holy...
Discussion over book depicting same-sex marriage read to children takes heated turn at Floyd County Library
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — “Excuse me, please be respectful.”. It was a call to order after a board of trustees meeting, that brought out more than 100 people at the Floyd County Library in New Albany, took a heated turn. The meeting happened after a book depicting same-sex...
Join the Special Olympics
Bocce (March – June)(Age 30+) Swimming (March – June) Bowling (Aug – December) Distance Walk – Run (Aug – Oct) Unified Fitness Club (Year Round) Athlete Leadership Council (Year Round) Athlete Ambassador Program (Year Round) Year end Banquet. Various other activities throughout the year to...
Steven Paul Roe, 63, Holland
Steven Paul Roe, 63, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. He was born April 29, 1959, in Alton, Illinois, to Maurice and Betty (Searles) Roe. He married Debbie Wehrenberg on September 4, 1982, in Waterloo, Illinois. Steven was a grocery manager...
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
Queen of Hearts Jackpot Excitement is Building in Owensboro, KY
This has been a big week for lottery jackpots. Last night, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to 1.1 BILLION dollars! The Powerball jackpot has climbed to nearly 400 million dollars as well. Here in Owensboro, there's a bunch of excitement building at the local Bingo hall. For the second time in the last twelve months, the Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo has gone unclaimed and the pot is getting bigger and bigger by the night. And, honestly, the odds may be more slightly in your favor in Owensboro than they are for the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House
Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
Dubois County Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards
Recipients to be announced and featured at the 2023 annual luncheon. The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for two county-wide awards: Businessperson of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Finalists for each category will be selected by the chamber’s board of directors, and the award...
Huntingburg considering backyard chicken coop ordinance
Huntingburg has begun the process of creating an ordinance to allow residents to add backyard chicken coops within the city limits. Huntingburg’s animal control ordinance currently doesn’t allow raising farm animals in city limits. However, an exception was made for pot-bellied pigs when a resident brought the issue to the council in 2014. The animal control ordinance was updated then to allow for pot-belly pigs within a certain size, but poultry is not permitted.
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
Dubois Strong launches business retention/expansion program
Dubois Strong announced a unique new business retention and expansion (BR&E) program to learn more about conditions at businesses throughout the county and how the local economic development office can help support them. Dubois Strong hired a consultant specializing in BR&E to serve as an extension of its team over...
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington
On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
