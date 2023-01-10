ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Longview Crews Find Up to 45 Syringes in Sewer System in Two Weeks

Longview crews have narrowed down 24 homes as possibly disposing hypodermic needles in city sewer systems. Public Works Director Ken Hash said employees have encountered 35 to 45 used hypodermic needles in the past two weeks in local sanitary sewer manholes and pump stations. He would not provide the suspected location.
LONGVIEW, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Anglers Invited to Free Winter Steelhead Seminar at Chehalis Outfitters

Chehalis Outfitters is hosting a free seminar starting at noon on Saturday, Jan. 21, for any interested anglers looking for fishing tips heading into the winter steelhead salmon season. The seminar will feature Beau Smith, owner of the Leadhead Guide Service in Rochester, and Brandon Wedam, co-owner and product designer...
CHEHALIS, WA
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
gograysharbor.com

Accident In Montesano Sends 15 Year Old To Hospital

State Patrol says a crash near Montesano Saturday sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Reports say a 76-year-old driver failed to yield when making a turn from State Route 12 to Monte Brady Road, hitting the car with the teenaged passenger. Another child in the car that was hit wasn’t hurt and neither driver was said to be injured.
MONTESANO, WA

