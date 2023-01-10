Read full article on original website
Reduction in private ambulance service in Pierce County could impact 911 system
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Private ambulance company American Medical Response (AMR) announced it will lay off 130 employees in Pierce County at the end of the month, potentially impacting emergency service in some areas. According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jenny Weekes, private companies like AMR contract...
Chronicle
Proposed Airport Sites in Thurston, Pierce Counties May Not Be Viable Given Obstacles
Three proposed international airport sites in Pierce and Thurston counties may not be viable given obstacles that have yet to be fully analyzed, the acting chair of Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Monday. Warren Hendrickson of the CACC said each of the three sites have "showstoppers" that could require removing...
Chronicle
Thurston County Emergency Management Looking for December 2022 Damage Assessments
Thurston County Emergency Management is asking county residents to submit initial damage assessments if their property was damaged by flooding or high winds in December 2022, according to a news release. Initial damage assessments are processed by Thurston County Emergency Management and sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),...
q13fox.com
Medical examiner: 11-year-old died from fentanyl in her system, not fight at school
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined that an 11-year-old who died last year passed away as a result from fentanyl in her system, not due to an altercation at school. In May 2022, Lenyia Swansey-Faafiti was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where she died several days...
Chronicle
Search of Onalaska Woman’s Residence Reveals Even More Stolen Mail After Arrest
The 40-year-old Onalaska woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing over 315 pieces of mail from multiple addresses was arrested again Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement found a substantial amount of stolen mail in her residence. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the suspect’s...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
q13fox.com
Olympia Police: Rape suspect extradited from New York to Thurston County after investigation
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A rape suspect is being extradited from New York back to Thurston County to stand trial, following a months-long investigation by Olympia Police. According to the police department, an officer was temporarily assigned to their detective division in June 2022. The officer investigated a rape case with few leads, authorities say.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
q13fox.com
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving 3 cars in Thurston County
TENINO, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars Thursday afternoon in Thurston County. According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday to State Route 507 and Old Military Rd. SE in Tenino. Few details were immediately given, but law enforcement were...
Chronicle
Longview Crews Find Up to 45 Syringes in Sewer System in Two Weeks
Longview crews have narrowed down 24 homes as possibly disposing hypodermic needles in city sewer systems. Public Works Director Ken Hash said employees have encountered 35 to 45 used hypodermic needles in the past two weeks in local sanitary sewer manholes and pump stations. He would not provide the suspected location.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Defends Involvement in Pursuit; Bail Set for Defendant
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders has responded to criticism about his pursuit of a 34-year-old driver who is accused of eluding police in a stolen vehicle and crashing in west Olympia on Jan. 5. In video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Sanders said he intends to continue patrolling Thurston County...
KOMO News
KOMO News
Pierce County prosecutor claims Washington's drug law is making the community less safe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Now that the Washington State Legislature has convened to begin its next 105-day session, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett hopes lawmakers take another look at challenges in the current drug possession law. After the state Supreme Court declared Washington’s felony drug possession statute unconstitutional...
Chronicle
Port of Centralia Approves First Payment for Yew Street Extension Project as Centralia Station Work Continues
Port of Centralia commissioners last week approved the first payment to Midway Underground LLC for work currently being conducted on the Interstate 5 and Mellen Street connector project, also known as the Yew Street extension project. The payment, which totaled $901,917.37, was approved in the port’s first regular meeting of...
Chronicle
Centralia Police K9 Samson Retiring After Handler Survived Stabbing
After two years of service, Centralia Police Department K9 Samson is being retired at 3 and a half years old to be with his handler, Officer Stephen Summers, who was stabbed while on duty in February 2022. The stabbing occurred after Summers and Samson were called to Chehalis to assist...
thejoltnews.com
Accused DUI driver eluded officers from three agencies, including the new sheriff
A driver accused of eluding authorities while driving under the influence is now facing two separate bails totaling $75,000 after being pursued by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and two other police agencies. Last week, Sanders pursued a stolen vehicle that struck a Tumwater patrol car and fled towards west...
Chronicle
Anglers Invited to Free Winter Steelhead Seminar at Chehalis Outfitters
Chehalis Outfitters is hosting a free seminar starting at noon on Saturday, Jan. 21, for any interested anglers looking for fishing tips heading into the winter steelhead salmon season. The seminar will feature Beau Smith, owner of the Leadhead Guide Service in Rochester, and Brandon Wedam, co-owner and product designer...
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
gograysharbor.com
Accident In Montesano Sends 15 Year Old To Hospital
State Patrol says a crash near Montesano Saturday sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Reports say a 76-year-old driver failed to yield when making a turn from State Route 12 to Monte Brady Road, hitting the car with the teenaged passenger. Another child in the car that was hit wasn’t hurt and neither driver was said to be injured.
