News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
KSNB Local4
A better start this year than last with more moisture in the bucket to start 2023
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things continue to be rather dry in the Tri-Cities with storm systems continuing to evade south central Nebraska. But when comparing this year to last, there could be a positive change in our weather pattern as this January is off to a better start. Let’s first take a look at Grand Island. Last year you received 3.9″ of total snowfall since July 1st of the previous year. So far this year we are not too far behind at 3.6″. The max snow depth was 1 inch deeper last year at 2″. Not a big deal. But what i want to draw your attention to is the fact that we have started off 2023 ahead of schedule for precipitation with almost a half an inch in the bucket. That’s a lot more than what we saw last year with only about tenth. Not much difference in way of total snow for the beginning of the month with about 1.5″ currently and last year. Now on to Kearney. You saw more total season snow last year. But once again, as we look at the comparison between the start of January last year to this year, much more precipitation has fallen this year around 0.46″. That’s approximately 0.25″ above the normal of .21″. And lastly we come to Hastings. Not much difference in the total snowfalls or max snow depths since July 1st. However, when we compare the precipitation for the start of January, we have seen about .12″ more than last year or about 0.04″ above the normal we typically receive. Could this be a wind of change in the amount of moisture we receive the rest of this winter season? Only time will tell.
KSNB Local4
CASA moving to new location
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates also known as CASA is moving to a new location in the near future. They are moving out of the South Burlington Plaza and into the old Hastings Public Schools administration building. CASA purchased the building for over $400,000 dollars in...
KSNB Local4
Bookstore serves community one book at a time
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
NebraskaTV
Two Grand Island business owners are looking to build housing units
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As housing continues to be a huge issue in the state, two Grand Island business owners decided to build homes in the eastern part of the city. Edy and Nancy Hernandez have been owners of La Flor Market and Restaurant for 11 years. Nancy said:...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
KSNB Local4
Foggy start to Friday...Improving weekend temps
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds will fill back in tonight with the addition of dense fog developing from northern areas, southward. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY effective until mid morning Friday, where visibility restrictions could drop to 1/4 mile or less. The area has expanded to include counties west of Highway 281 to include Lexington , Kearney, Minden, Holdrege and Franklin as well as counties north of Grand Island....Loup City, St. Paul and Ord included. Visibility of 1/4 to 1/2 mile is expanding into central parts of the state.
KSNB Local4
Transit service demand growth leads to upcoming upgrades
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local transit service is seeing quite an increase in ridership. Crane Transit serves all of Hall County and has been the public transportation provider for Grand Island since 2013. Along with being affiliated with the city, officials said having extended transit services has helped them grow.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
NebraskaTV
High egg prices at grocery stores causing more people produce their own eggs
KEARNEY, Neb. — The deadly avian flu is reducing poultry flocks all over the country, resulting in many of us seeing higher eggs prices on the shelves. According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over $3. The prices vary all over the nation, and as consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices, there is also a shortage of eggs at grocery stores.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.
KSNB Local4
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney Thursday announced that a former former athlete and student was killed Wednesday in a plane crash in eastern Nebraska. UNK announced that Colton Hill, 24, was one of the two people killed in a crash near the Auburn airport. The accident happened...
KSNB Local4
Hastings new city administrator prioritizing communication, building trust
HASTINGS, Neb. (NCN) - Before he starts acting as manager, the top-ranking city staffer in Hastings is playing the role of a sponge. City Administrator Shawn Metcalf is just two weeks into his new job and has met with each city council member and the mayor. “I’ve also spent time...
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
KSNB Local4
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
KSNB Local4
GIPS school board chooses interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public School Board has chosen Matt Fisher to lead the district for the next 17 months. Fisher is one of three candidates the board had to choose from. The other two were Dr. Virginia Moon and Dr. Michael Teahon. While the board was deciding, they elected to have Dr. Robin Dexter assume the role until it is otherwise appointed.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling hosts Rumbull in Trumbull
TRUMBULL, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull hosted a double dual quad event at the Trumbull Community Center Thursday. The Cardinals have named the event Rumbull in Trumbull and Harvard, Sandy Creek and Superior made the trip. In round one, Doniphan-Trumbull faced off in a dual with Harvard. DT won the matchup...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
