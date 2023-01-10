ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Athletic trainer jumps in after skate cuts player’s neck during Army v. Sacred Heart hockey game

By Rich Coppola
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When Army forward Eric Huss sustained a severe neck injury caused by a skate during a game against Sacred Heart, trainer Rachel Leahy jumped into action to help save his life.

Leahy raced off the bench to compress the injury, setting off a detailed, planned series of events.

Preparing for emergencies like this, Leahy said, is part of the job.

“Before every game there’s also a briefing, a medical brief, with the other athletic trainer, or medical personnel there,” she said.

That plan includes where EMS will be located, what hand signals will be used and where the team physician will be.

Leahy was able to help control the bleeding, and also credits Sacred Heart trainer Ben St. Martin and the team physician for their reactions. Huss is now recovering after undergoing surgery.

Leahy, who graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2006 with a degree in athletic training and sports medicine, wants people to know that trainers are prepared for these types of situations.

“We are much more than just taping ankles, stretching, on the sidelines or applying Band Aids,” she said. “We have incredible training.”

The Atlantic Hockey conference honored her efforts by naming her its player of the week.

“I’m proud to be part of this profession,” she said. “I’m proud to be an athletic trainer.”

