saturdaytradition.com
Illinois AD writes personal congratulations to Illinois WBB player after winning weekly honors
It’s not often that players hear from an AD directly. But, apparently it happens at Illinois, as one basketball star will attest. On Thursday, Genesis Bryant posted a picture of a letter from Illinois AD Josh Whitman addressed to her. Along with a letter praising her accomplishments, a hand-written note was added at the bottom from the AD saying “Congrats Genesis, Keep it Rolling!” Bryant was recently honored as the B1G Co-Player of the Week, along with ESPN’s Player of the Week.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood, Illinois hoops HC, sets goal to achieve by end of season
Brad Underwood and the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team are not in the greatest of spots right now. However, things are getting better after a rollercoaster start to the season. Illinois has won 2 straight, downing Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Illini are 11-5 on the season with great wins over...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy DeVito, Illinois QB, sends farewell following final season
Tommy DeVito has sent his farewells via social media following his final collegiate season. DeVito threw for 2,650 yards and 15 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions during the 2022 season, leading Illinois to an 8-5 campaign. It was a strong year for the program during Bret Bielema’s second season, and DeVito’s work with the offense was a big part of that.
Ty Rodgers gets confidence booster in win at Nebraska: “It was huge for me”
LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — Ty Rodgers didn’t stuff the stat sheet at Nebraska Tuesday night but Illinois head coach Brad Underwood raved about his highly touted freshman wing in the postgame press conference. Underwood opened up his time at the mic talking about Rodgers’ impact on the game, grabbing seven rebounds (four offensive) in 16 […]
Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti
WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
Avery Jones flips commitment from Illinois to Auburn
WCIA — One of Illinois football’s top commits in the transfer portal for next season is heading to Auburn instead. Avery Jones announced Tuesday he has flipped his commitment from the Illini to the Tigers, after the Eastern Carolina offensive lineman originally pledged to play for Illinois last month. Jones plays center and was a […]
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema suggests NIL led Illinois transfer commit’s flip to Auburn
Bret Bielema appears to feel NIL was responsible for Illinois missing out on a transfer. Offensive lineman Avery Jones committed to the Fighting Illini on December 13. Now, just under a month later, Jones has announced his intention to transfer to Auburn instead. Bielema reacted to the news on Twitter,...
WAND TV
St. Teresa's Mark Ramsey retires after leading team to state championship
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — St. Teresa High School announced that Head Football Coach, Mark Ramsey will be retiring at the end of the school year. Ramsey has held the head football job and has taught Physical Education at the school since 2016. “Coach Ramsey has had an incredible run...
Champaign makes Orkin’s list of the worst bedbug cities in the US
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
arthurgraphic.com
Birkey’s Farm Store names Brady Foster as the next company president
CHAMPAIGN, IL – Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc., a 100% employee-owned business with locations in Illinois and Indiana, is proud to announce that Brady Foster assumed the role of President on January 1, 2023. Over the past 15 years with Birkey’s, Brady has held leadership positions at both the dealership level and corporate level.
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
WCIA
New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hahne Family Receiving Schlarman Academy Family Legacy Award at Jan 27th Game
Schlarman Academy will present the Family Legacy award to the Hahne Family on January 27, 2023. The ceremony will take place between the JV and Varsity Boys basketball games in Paul C. Shebby gymnasium, approximate time 7:00 p.m. For over 50 years, spanning three generations, the Hahne Family has had 27 members attend Schlarman including 5 current students. At the top of the Hahne Family are Leslie and Jane Hahne who sent 7 children to Schlarman. Although Les and Jane were not Schlarman alums, Les was inducted into the Schlarman Hall of Fame as an honorary member in 1989 because of his generous support of SHS. The following are the first generation of Hahne attendees with their graduation year: Polly Hahne Woolford (dec) 1971, Hazlett Hahne 1973, Susan Hahne Drake 1976, Leslie (Chuck) Hahne III (dec) 1978, James Hahne 1980, Nancy Hahne Konieczki 1985, and Molly Hahne Woods 1987. The second generation of Hahne family members include 13 graduates, two of these graduates married Schlarman alums. Susan and Richard Drake sent 4 children, Nancy and Tony Konieczki sent two children and James and Kelly Hahne sent 6 children. The third generation is made up of 5 current students from two second generation families, these students are also grandchildren of Susan and Richard Drake and James and Kelly Hahne.
ridgeviewnews.com
Mt. Zion PSD Water Loss Closes Schools
Mt. Zion Public Service District is once again battling a water loss from an apparent broken line somewhere within their system which closed Calhoun County Schools today. Chief operator Jeremy Westfall is on the hunt for evidence of where the line is broken and would appreciate the community looking for unusual surface water. Westfall said that both of the Mt. Zion tanks were nearly full last night and this morning are empty leading him to believe the leak or line break is considerable.
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
wisfarmer.com
What is driving the high suicide rate among farmers?
URBANA, IL. ‒ Josie Rudolphi is a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign whose research examined suicide among farmers and ranchers as well as the mental health of their children. She is the co-director of the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center, a 12-state, 15-partner collaborative based in Illinois Extension that offers stress management and mental health interventions. Rudolphi spoke with News Bureau research editor Sharita Forrest about the mental health needs of people in the farming industry.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
