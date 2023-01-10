Schlarman Academy will present the Family Legacy award to the Hahne Family on January 27, 2023. The ceremony will take place between the JV and Varsity Boys basketball games in Paul C. Shebby gymnasium, approximate time 7:00 p.m. For over 50 years, spanning three generations, the Hahne Family has had 27 members attend Schlarman including 5 current students. At the top of the Hahne Family are Leslie and Jane Hahne who sent 7 children to Schlarman. Although Les and Jane were not Schlarman alums, Les was inducted into the Schlarman Hall of Fame as an honorary member in 1989 because of his generous support of SHS. The following are the first generation of Hahne attendees with their graduation year: Polly Hahne Woolford (dec) 1971, Hazlett Hahne 1973, Susan Hahne Drake 1976, Leslie (Chuck) Hahne III (dec) 1978, James Hahne 1980, Nancy Hahne Konieczki 1985, and Molly Hahne Woods 1987. The second generation of Hahne family members include 13 graduates, two of these graduates married Schlarman alums. Susan and Richard Drake sent 4 children, Nancy and Tony Konieczki sent two children and James and Kelly Hahne sent 6 children. The third generation is made up of 5 current students from two second generation families, these students are also grandchildren of Susan and Richard Drake and James and Kelly Hahne.

