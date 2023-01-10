ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Peggy Jean Graff, 75, Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City

Peggy Jean Graff, 75, of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Jan. 9, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Graff was a member of the Mississippi River Eagles of Crystal City. She enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time in the sun, and most of all, spending time with family. Born Oct. 25, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Claude Thomas and Pauline Mae (Richmond) Pulliam.
PARK HILLS, MO
Timothy John Kidd, 53, St. Louis

Timothy John Kidd, 53, of St. Louis died Jan. 5, 2023, in Arnold. Mr. Kidd was a 1987 graduate of Hillsboro High School and attended the U.S. Naval Academy before serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked for a number of computing firms throughout his life and enjoyed a wide range of interests, including music, running, riding his motorcycle and camping. Born Aug. 4, 1969, in Branson, he was the son of Mickie and Michael Huskey of Hillsboro and Ron and Terry Kid of Florida.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, High Ridge

Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, of High Ridge died Jan. 2, 2023, after a battle with brain cancer. Jordan was a student at Northwest R-1’s Woodridge Middle School. She loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved all things Harry Potter. She will be remembered for her courage and selflessness, as well as her ability to spread joy to others. Born Aug. 19, 2010, she was the daughter of Justin and Trisha Jeffries of High Ridge.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Michael Gale Henson, 63, Dittmer

Michael Gale Henson, 63, of Dittmer died Jan. 9, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Henson was a retired landscaper. He was a Crystal City High School graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran and enjoyed fishing and being around water. Born Oct. 7, 1959, in Kingsville, Texas, he was the son of the late Kathleen Joyce (Cline) and Arthur Gale Henson. He was preceded in death by his wife: Julie Lynn Suggs.
DITTMER, MO
Jeanette F. Pace, 80, Arnold

Jeanette F. Pace, 80, of Arnold died Jan. 8, 2023, in St. Louis. Mrs. Pace was a member of Arnold Church of Christ. She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., the daughter of the late Mettie (Hislip) and Luther Golden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Bobby G. Pace.
ARNOLD, MO
Anton Michael ‘Tony’ Kalna Sr., House Springs

Anton Michael “Tony” Kalna Sr., 82, of House Springs died Jan. 2, 2023. Mr. Kalna was an insurance agent in Jefferson County and an icon in the industry. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed the outdoors. His hobbies included being a drummer and an artist. He was the son of the late Anna and Andrew Kalna. He was preceded in death by his wife: Phyllis Kalna.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
Sally Ann (Clark) Linderer, 88, Festus

Sally Ann (Clark) Linderer, 88, of Festus died Jan. 5, 2023. Mrs. Linderer was a telephone operator at Southwester Bell for most of her 30-year work career. She helped with catering duties at her in-law’s restaurant Frederick’s. She enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball and Wheel of Fortune, playing bingo, playing cards, nature, perennial flower gardening, watching birds at her feeders, animals, trips to the Florida Gulf Coast and Captiva Island, weather watching, watching the weather channel and spending time with family and friends. Born April 11, 1934, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Vernette E. (Hellings) and Glenn Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald Jerome “Jerry” Linderer.
FESTUS, MO
Betty Jean Bates, 92, Herculaneum

Betty Jean Bates, 92, of Herculaneum died Jan. 10, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Bates was a retired production worker at the Sunline Candy factory in St. Louis. She was a member of the former Assumption Catholic Church in Herculaneum and a current member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Born April 9, 1930, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Blanche (Luther) and William Simms. She was preceded in death by her husband: Nicholas Anthony Bates.
HERCULANEUM, MO
Marie Annette Johnson, 83, Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus

Marie Annette Johnson, 83, of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus, died Dec. 31, 2022, at her home. Ms. Johnson graduated from St. Louis University with a bachelor of science degree and worked as a head nurse at the Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital . She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Douglass Alumni Association. She enjoyed playing poker and was a member of the Silver Girls of Festus and the Golden Girls of De Soto poker clubs. She enjoyed music, travel, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Josh) Barnes and George (LaVerne) LaMarque. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Johnson.
MARIETTA, GA
Robin Katherine Winslow, 55, formerly of St. Louis

Robin Katherine Winslow, 55, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of St. Louis, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. Mrs. Winslow worked as a default cash posting coordinator and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Born April 14, 1967, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Carol (Allison) Bobe of House Springs and the late Robert Bobe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline approaches for Wedding Fair photo contest

There is still time to get your entry in for the “Share the Love” photo contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial. Jefferson County and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Arnold approves two contracts for rec center improvements

The city of Arnold has started lining up projects to improve the Arnold Recreation Center, but with more projects still needed, it is unknown when work will begin on the facility at 1695 Missouri State Road. City Council members voted 7-0 on Dec. 1 to pay a total of $869,883...
ARNOLD, MO
Festus Police seek trailer thief

Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
FESTUS, MO
Byrnes Mill officials to ask voters to pass use tax in April

Byrnes Mill voters will be asked on April 4 to approve a use tax that would allow the city to collect sales tax on internet purchases. If passed, the use tax would allow the city to collect its 2.5 percent sales tax on internet purchases, just as it does at retail businesses in the city.
BYRNES MILL, MO
OUTDOORS: World Bird Sanctuary offers more than hiking

For our #Firstday hike this year, we did not visit one of the official Missouri State Park events, but chose a location known for much more than its paths through the woods. For 45 years, the World Bird Sanctuary near Eureka has served as a rehabilitation hospital for raptors and a showcase for many other avian species.
EUREKA, MO
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV

Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Car left running outside Festus store stolen

Festus Police are investigating the theft of a car left unlocked and running while she went into the Festus 7-Eleven store, 1301 Veterans Blvd. (Hwy. A). The vehicle was valued at about $2,500, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the theft occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30. “We were...
FESTUS, MO
THE COUNTY LINE: We are reminded again of football’s risk to life and limb

Cousins Caden and Coleton Romaine of Hillsboro have birthdays one day apart next month. Caden will be 15 on Feb. 5 and Coleton turns sweet 16 the next day. The freshman and sophomore play football for Hillsboro, as did their older and better-known cousin Austin, a senior and two-time all-state linebacker headed to Kansas State on an athletic scholarship.
HILLSBORO, MO
Public invited to talk about future of De Soto schools

De Soto School District residents are invited to attend a series of meetings and give their two cents’ worth about the future of the district. The first of six community meetings focused on strategic planning will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, in the library at De Soto High School, 815 Amvets Drive.
DE SOTO, MO

