New Haven, CT

$650K going to New Haven substance abuse and mental health recovery facility

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A project a decade in the meeting is getting a $650,000 boost.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) was part of a group of leaders Monday to announce an influx in federal funds to the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Recovery and Wellness Center, which is under construction in New Haven.

“The best services in the world can’t really fully address the recovery and wellness that’s required,” Blumenthal said. “There has to be a physical setting.”

Once finished, the three-story site will offer short-term living space for people being treated for substance abuse and mental health disorders. The building will include 52 beds and space for therapy sessions.

The center will be located on Minor Street, alongside the Cornell Scott-Hill South Central Rehabilitation Center.

The building is expected to open by the end of the year.

Simba2020
3d ago

More waist of taxpayers money...It isn't the taxpayers responsiblellty put them in jail 5 years should due the trick.

