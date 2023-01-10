Read full article on original website
Ryan Newman, SS Racing Announce Partnership for SMART and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule for 2023
NASCAR great Ryan Newman will be spending more time behind the wheel in 2023, and he will be doing it driving for Sadler-Stanley Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic in selected SMART Tour and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Newman, who has 18 wins and 51 poles in his NASCAR Cup Series...
Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
Chili Bowl Nationals Begin This Week, Lucas Oil Marks 15th Title Sponsor Race
Lucas Oil Products rings in the new year by celebrating its 15th annual title sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The beloved quarter-mile clay track contest, now in its 37th year, attracts elite drivers from stock car, open wheel, late models and drag racing, making the Chili Bowl a rare single event where fans can see their favorite athletes from across motorsports compete on the same track in an action-packed, exceptional face-off. The annual championship event will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream live on MAVTV on FloRacing on Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 p.m. EST with an encore presentation airing on MAVTV Motorsports Network on Sunday, January 15.
NASCAR Statement from Steve Phelps - Kevin Harvick
“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure. Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.” – Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.
Christian Rose Joins AM Racing for ARCA Championship Run in 2023
Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that Martinsburg, West Virginia native Christian Rose has joined the organization and will compete for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series championship title beginning with next month’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023. The duo will launch their new...
The Coolest Entertainment Venue in Sports has a new Name – The Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at Talladega Superspeedway
Sports’ coolest, most entertaining, and unique destination has a new name – the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at iconic Talladega Superspeedway. Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical will serve as the sponsor of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray, which allows guests to be completely immersed into the sport of NASCAR with up-close, locker-room access, interactive attractions, and enhanced amenities. The 2.66-mile venue announced last September an official ‘Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical’ multiyear partnership with Coolray.
JR Motorsports and Unilever Expand Partnership into 2023
JR Motorsports and Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of food, refreshments, home and personal care products, have reached a milestone as they extend their partnership into its 15th year in 2023, the team announced today. In addition, the organization confirmed that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his annual return to the Xfinity Series this season with a Unilever-branded No. 88 entry at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 15) while full-time driver Justin Allgaier showcases Unilever primaries in six races with the No. 7 team.
Richard Childress Racing Enhances NASCAR Xfinity Series Program with Leadership Promotions
Richard Childress Racing is strengthening its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations with key leadership appointments. Danny Lawrence, whose career at RCR spans five decades, has been promoted to RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations, while Mike Shiplett is joining the organization to assume the role of Xfinity Series competition director.
Pocono Raceway retains Blue Verve Public Relations for the 2023 NASCAR Seasson
Pocono Raceway has retained Blue Verve Public Relations to handle the media and communications efforts for its NASCAR race weekend scheduled for July 21-23 at “The Tricky Triangle.”. This will be the second consecutive year that Blue Verve Public Relations, led by motorsports veteran Mike Zizzo, will collaborate with...
Federated Auto Parts joins DIRTcar Nationals, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars
Federated Auto Parts has signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car work zone, select events and serve as title sponsor for DIRTcar Nationals. The iconic auto parts brand will commence its new partnerships in 2023 with the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar...
The Racers Group Reunites for 20th Anniversary of Rolex 24 Overall Win
TRG is immortalized by its class win in the team’s first showing at the 2002 24 Hours of Le Mans and four victories – 2002, 2003, 2009 and 2011 – and 13 podiums at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Throughout TRG’s three decades of head-to-head competition across the American Le Mans, IMSA, Grand Am, and SRO Motorsports Group racing series the team has amassed seven series championships with more than 100 victories and nearly 300 podiums worldwide.
Jesse Love to Compete for the 2023 ARCA Championship with Venturini Motorsports
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announced today the return of Toyota Racing Development driver Jesse Love to their driver lineup for 2023. After running multiple partial seasons with Venturini Motorsports, Love will finally be age eligible to compete in the full season of the ARCA Menards Series. Love will celebrate his 18th birthday on Saturday January 14 at Daytona Int’l Speedway as he tests in preparation for the upcoming season.
Crone Earns 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – California’s Courtney Crone has been awarded the prestigious 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship and landed a fulltime ride in the new IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. The 21-year-old driver from Corona, California, who was a finalist for the inaugural award in 2022, will...
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Get Purse Increase, New Format for 52nd DIRTcar Nationals
This February, the “Ironmen” of the DIRTcar Nationals will take on an all-new format and a purse increase for the 52nd edition of the historic Florida Speedweeks tradition. Since the turn of the century, the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds have consistently brought the highest car count in any division...
Sam Hunt Racing Announces Connor Mosack's 20-Race Schedule
As previously announced, Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in 20 races of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Mosack, who is an established road course racer via the Pirelli TransAm TA2 series, will expand his NXS resume beyond road course racing in 2023, kicking off his season at Phoenix Raceway. Mosack will compete at all track types on the NXS schedule.
Tanner Thorson Dominates John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night!
Putting things in overdrive on Saturday night, Tanner Thorson served notice with an absolutely dominating performance on Thursday’s John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. What looked like a rocky start to his night with a spin in...
Venturini Motorsports Announces the Return of Toni Breidinger
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces the return of Toni Breidinger to their driver roster for the 2023 ARCA Menards Season. Breidinger has signed on with VMS for a slate of 11 races including Daytona, Phoenix, Talladega, Dover, Kansas, Charlotte, Iowa, Lucas Oil, Pocono, Kansas, and Phoenix. Breidinger makes her return to...
Bayston Leads Toyota On Night Two of 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals; Avedisian Makes History in Chili Bowl Debut
Spencer Bayston placed second to advance to Saturday’s A Main feature event, while Jade Avedisian placed third in the highest finish ever by a woman in a preliminary feature to lead Toyota in Tuesday night’s 30-lap Warren CAT Qualifying Night feature at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.
Horizon Hobby to Continue Partnership with Front Row Motorsports
Horizon Hobby, a global leader in RC products, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2023 season. The popular FRM partner will continue their support of the team highlighted by select primary events with the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell and the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, Zane Smith. In addition, Horizon Hobby will continue to work with FRM and NASCAR in innovative ways to excite the ever-growing RC nation.
Miguel Gomes to participate in the ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at Daytona
A special day awaits Miguel Gomes this week as he will be participating in the ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at the Daytona International Speedway. EuroNASCAR’s first full-time Portuguese driver was announced by ARCA to be one of the sixty-one drivers listed as participants for their annual pre-season test earlier this week. Gomes has driven the high banks of Daytona many times in the virtual environment thanks to his iRacing background, but with the ARCA test he will be taken on the legendary Super Speedway oval in person for the first time.
