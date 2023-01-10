ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
Chili Bowl Nationals Begin This Week, Lucas Oil Marks 15th Title Sponsor Race

Lucas Oil Products rings in the new year by celebrating its 15th annual title sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The beloved quarter-mile clay track contest, now in its 37th year, attracts elite drivers from stock car, open wheel, late models and drag racing, making the Chili Bowl a rare single event where fans can see their favorite athletes from across motorsports compete on the same track in an action-packed, exceptional face-off. The annual championship event will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream live on MAVTV on FloRacing on Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 p.m. EST with an encore presentation airing on MAVTV Motorsports Network on Sunday, January 15.
TULSA, OK
NASCAR Statement from Steve Phelps - Kevin Harvick

“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure. Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.” – Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.
Christian Rose Joins AM Racing for ARCA Championship Run in 2023

Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that Martinsburg, West Virginia native Christian Rose has joined the organization and will compete for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series championship title beginning with next month’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023. The duo will launch their new...
The Coolest Entertainment Venue in Sports has a new Name – The Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at Talladega Superspeedway

Sports’ coolest, most entertaining, and unique destination has a new name – the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at iconic Talladega Superspeedway. Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical will serve as the sponsor of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray, which allows guests to be completely immersed into the sport of NASCAR with up-close, locker-room access, interactive attractions, and enhanced amenities. The 2.66-mile venue announced last September an official ‘Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical’ multiyear partnership with Coolray.
TALLADEGA, AL
JR Motorsports and Unilever Expand Partnership into 2023

JR Motorsports and Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of food, refreshments, home and personal care products, have reached a milestone as they extend their partnership into its 15th year in 2023, the team announced today. In addition, the organization confirmed that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his annual return to the Xfinity Series this season with a Unilever-branded No. 88 entry at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 15) while full-time driver Justin Allgaier showcases Unilever primaries in six races with the No. 7 team.
Richard Childress Racing Enhances NASCAR Xfinity Series Program with Leadership Promotions

Richard Childress Racing is strengthening its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations with key leadership appointments. Danny Lawrence, whose career at RCR spans five decades, has been promoted to RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations, while Mike Shiplett is joining the organization to assume the role of Xfinity Series competition director.
OHIO STATE
The Racers Group Reunites for 20th Anniversary of Rolex 24 Overall Win

TRG is immortalized by its class win in the team’s first showing at the 2002 24 Hours of Le Mans and four victories – 2002, 2003, 2009 and 2011 – and 13 podiums at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Throughout TRG’s three decades of head-to-head competition across the American Le Mans, IMSA, Grand Am, and SRO Motorsports Group racing series the team has amassed seven series championships with more than 100 victories and nearly 300 podiums worldwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jesse Love to Compete for the 2023 ARCA Championship with Venturini Motorsports

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announced today the return of Toyota Racing Development driver Jesse Love to their driver lineup for 2023. After running multiple partial seasons with Venturini Motorsports, Love will finally be age eligible to compete in the full season of the ARCA Menards Series. Love will celebrate his 18th birthday on Saturday January 14 at Daytona Int’l Speedway as he tests in preparation for the upcoming season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Crone Earns 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – California’s Courtney Crone has been awarded the prestigious 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship and landed a fulltime ride in the new IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. The 21-year-old driver from Corona, California, who was a finalist for the inaugural award in 2022, will...
CORONA, CA
Sam Hunt Racing Announces Connor Mosack's 20-Race Schedule

As previously announced, Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in 20 races of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Mosack, who is an established road course racer via the Pirelli TransAm TA2 series, will expand his NXS resume beyond road course racing in 2023, kicking off his season at Phoenix Raceway. Mosack will compete at all track types on the NXS schedule.
Venturini Motorsports Announces the Return of Toni Breidinger

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces the return of Toni Breidinger to their driver roster for the 2023 ARCA Menards Season. Breidinger has signed on with VMS for a slate of 11 races including Daytona, Phoenix, Talladega, Dover, Kansas, Charlotte, Iowa, Lucas Oil, Pocono, Kansas, and Phoenix. Breidinger makes her return to...
IOWA STATE
Horizon Hobby to Continue Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Horizon Hobby, a global leader in RC products, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2023 season. The popular FRM partner will continue their support of the team highlighted by select primary events with the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell and the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, Zane Smith. In addition, Horizon Hobby will continue to work with FRM and NASCAR in innovative ways to excite the ever-growing RC nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miguel Gomes to participate in the ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at Daytona

A special day awaits Miguel Gomes this week as he will be participating in the ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at the Daytona International Speedway. EuroNASCAR’s first full-time Portuguese driver was announced by ARCA to be one of the sixty-one drivers listed as participants for their annual pre-season test earlier this week. Gomes has driven the high banks of Daytona many times in the virtual environment thanks to his iRacing background, but with the ARCA test he will be taken on the legendary Super Speedway oval in person for the first time.
