Buy Now Frederick Health’s Cheryl Cioffi, left, a senior vice president and chief operating officer, and Tom Kleinhanzl, right, the president and CEO, chat with U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) on Monday outside the hospital after meeting with staff and touring a new expansion. Staff photo by Bill Green

U.S. Rep. David Trone waved to patients and chatted with the hospital staff as he toured the freshly renovated critical care wing at Frederick Health Hospital on Monday after meeting with hospital leadership.

The tour included stops at the hospital’s new pediatric emergency and in-patient units, as well as additions to the adult emergency department and intensive care unit.