Charlotte, NC

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler's Announcement

The South Carolina Gamecocks got big news Tuesday night. Their quarterback is coming back for one more season in 2023. Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma prior to last season, announced (in hilarious fashion) that he will return to school rather than leave for the NFL Draft. Rattler ...
COLUMBIA, SC
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Quay Walker Punishment Update

On Sunday Night Football, Packers linebacker Quay Walker lost control of his emotions and shoved a Lions' medical trainer.  As a result, Walker was ejected from the football game due to League rules.  The NFL has since been reviewing the incident for a possible punishment. However, ...
WCNC

Panthers interview Frank Reich for head coaching position

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's clear from the way the Carolina Panthers have stacked interviews for head coach, they are leaning toward an offensive mind. Interim coach Steve Wilks, who interviewed Tuesday, is the only one among the known candidates so far in the search that has a defensive background.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC candidate profile: Ben Johnson

If Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is looking for an “offensive guru,” then he could have a man who fits that bill in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While the 36-year-old may be questioned for his lack of experience, as he’s only been at his current job for one year, he’s helped make a big splash in turning around an often downtrodden franchise. Not only did he mastermind an offense that ranked third in total yards and fifth in scoring, but he did it with less-than-ideal talent at multiple positions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Sheboygan Press

Kohler’s Joe Wolf played with Michael Jordan at North Carolina and was 13th in the NBA Draft. He was voted the state’s all-time greatest high school basketball player.

KOHLER - Back in the early 1980s, Kohler High School's WIAA Class C basketball team tore up the boards with their championships and propelled the skills of Joe Wolf into the NBA. Kohler basketball would win the WIAA State Champion class C gold ball in 1980, 1982 and 1983. Wolf,...
KOHLER, WI

