Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Georgia Predicted To Land Five-Star Quarterback One Day After Winning Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs certainly don't need any help. Just one day after the team won their second consecutive National Championship, the Bulldogs might've just gotten some, anyway. This Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong has predicted that Dylan Raiola will commit to ...
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
Chicago Bears Announce Official Decision On Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears have a decision to make at the quarterback position. Justin Fields showed flashes of greatness throughout the 2022 season, but the Bears finished 3-14 overall and will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft. Will the Bears stay committed to Fields and use the No. 1 pick on ...
Look: Damar Hamlin Reveals Plans For $8.7 Million Donated To His Foundation
One of the silver linings that emerged from the scary, on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week was figures from the NFL flooding Hamlin's foundation with donations. Hamlin had used his Chasing M's Foundation to start a GoFundMe for a toy drive for children in his hometown ...
Look: NFL Draft Scouts Have 1 Complaint About Stetson Bennett
After completing one of the best two-year runs in college football history, Stetson Bennett's college career is finally over. The sixth-year senior just led Georgia to a 15-0 season and its second straight national championship. His six-touchdown performance on Monday night earned him MVP honors ...
Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler's Announcement
The South Carolina Gamecocks got big news Tuesday night. Their quarterback is coming back for one more season in 2023. Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma prior to last season, announced (in hilarious fashion) that he will return to school rather than leave for the NFL Draft. Rattler ...
NFL World Reacts To Quay Walker Punishment Update
On Sunday Night Football, Packers linebacker Quay Walker lost control of his emotions and shoved a Lions' medical trainer. As a result, Walker was ejected from the football game due to League rules. The NFL has since been reviewing the incident for a possible punishment. However, ...
Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith: Steve Wilks should be HC
Support from both current and former Carolina Panthers players just keeps coming in for Steve Wilks. And now, Torrey Smith has joined the party. The retired wide receiver tweeted on Monday that Wilks deserves to be named the next head coach of the franchise—stating he’s already done something that many men in this league have failed to do.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to host AFC Championship game if neutral site necessary
ATLANTA — The AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if a neutral site is necessary, the NFL announced on Thursday. A neutral site would come into play if the game winds up featuring the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. It would be played on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Panthers interview Frank Reich for head coaching position
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's clear from the way the Carolina Panthers have stacked interviews for head coach, they are leaning toward an offensive mind. Interim coach Steve Wilks, who interviewed Tuesday, is the only one among the known candidates so far in the search that has a defensive background.
Panthers HC candidate profile: Ben Johnson
If Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is looking for an “offensive guru,” then he could have a man who fits that bill in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While the 36-year-old may be questioned for his lack of experience, as he’s only been at his current job for one year, he’s helped make a big splash in turning around an often downtrodden franchise. Not only did he mastermind an offense that ranked third in total yards and fifth in scoring, but he did it with less-than-ideal talent at multiple positions.
Kohler’s Joe Wolf played with Michael Jordan at North Carolina and was 13th in the NBA Draft. He was voted the state’s all-time greatest high school basketball player.
KOHLER - Back in the early 1980s, Kohler High School's WIAA Class C basketball team tore up the boards with their championships and propelled the skills of Joe Wolf into the NBA. Kohler basketball would win the WIAA State Champion class C gold ball in 1980, 1982 and 1983. Wolf,...
