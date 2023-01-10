ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township Council and Zoning Boards to Meet this Week

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta Township Council will be holding their first regular meeting on Tuesday, January 10 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Sparta Zoning Board will be meeting on Wednesday, January 12 at 7 p.m. according to the agenda.  The zoning board will have their reorganization, selecting leadership, swearing in new members and appointing the board’s attorney, engineer and secretary.

In addition to regular business of approving minutes and adopting the 2022 Annual Report.  They have two matters to be heard as well including “an interpretation or if deemed necessary use variance,” for a project at 350 Sparta Avenue.

According to the initial application the zoning board is being asked to interpret uses for two of three buildings in their project.  They are proposing “using Building B is an Inpatient Detoxification Facility and a Residential Treatment Center with a total of 33 beds- comprised of 3 two-bedroom units and 9 three-bedroom units and Building C, which will be a Cooperative Sober Living Facility as defined by N.J.A.C. 5:27-2.1, with a total of 33 beds with the same distribution of bedrooms as Building B.”

The project is proposed to be situated in the C-1 Community Commercial zone with three 2-story buildings. Block 7001, Lot 10 is on 2.94 acres.

According to the application the “applicant has been and continues to operate an Outpatient Facility in Building A.”

TAPinto Sparta article on a similar topic:

Sober Living Homes in Sparta will Leave Residential Neighborhoods, Operator Says

