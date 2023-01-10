Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika, Auburn City Schools delay dismissal due to storm
Opelika and Auburn City Schools will be delaying dismissal due to the severe thunderstorm passing through Lee and Chambers counties. According to the message from OCS, the storm is passing through Opelika right at the time for dismissal for most of their schools. Dismissal and bus routes will be delayed, and parents are asked not to check out their children.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey to visit Montgomery elementary school Tuesday, encourage students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited a Montgomery elementary school Tuesday to encourage the students to “work hard” and “dream big.”. A special school assembly occurred at Highland Gardens Elementary School, one of the state’s “Turnaround” schools. During her 2022 State...
alabamanews.net
Governor Ivey Visits Local Turnaround School for Encouraging Assembly
Governor Kay Ivey held a special assembly Tuesday morning to encourage students at a struggling Montgomery school. The Governor visited Highland Gardens Elementary School to provide encouraging words to students to work hard and to dream big for their future careers. “Work hard in your classes,” stated Governor Ivey. “Find...
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
WSFA
WSFA 12 News to broadcast ‘MLK Community Celebration’ special
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is preparing to air a special program honoring the life of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 30-minute special will air several times over the weekend and on MLK Day. The “MLK Community Celebration” will honor the legacy of Dr....
WSFA
Montgomery leaders address Camellia Bowl complaints
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I survived Montgomery.” That is written on a t-shirt created by one Georgia Southern merchandise company summing up the experience of some fans at the Camellia Bowl. It comes after long lines and a lack of open restaurants at the annual football game. Now,...
WSFA
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.
Videos, images of Selma tornado and widespread damage in aftermath fill social media
Images and videos of the tornado and its aftermath from residents, journalists and others began to fill Twitter Thursday after the twister hit the city.
WSFA
REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass. Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School. A wreck has been reported in that...
wbrc.com
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
WSFA
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man from Staton Correctional Facility removed from life support
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated man within the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections died over the previous weekend, according to confirmations obtained by APR from a department spokesperson. Willie Jones, Jr, an incarcerated man who was being treated at...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
wvtm13.com
Man survives Selma tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
WSFA
Baptist Health activates emergency operations plan due to storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In light of Thursday’s severe weather, Baptist Health has activated its emergency operations plan at all three campuses. A Baptist spokeswoman said this precautionary alert is issued whenever they anticipate or receive an influx of patients due to an emergency or natural disaster. The alert was sent out to hospital workers. At this time, no extra personnel are being called in.
Large tornado struck Selma leaving damage ‘all over Selma’
A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service issued a tornado emergency for...
Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society closes second location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
WSFA
Events taking place to celebrate MLK Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place on Monday, Jan. 16th. Several events take place to celebrate and honor the Civil Rights icon and his work. Below is a list of events happening in our area. Thursday:. Friday:. Saturday:. Montgomery Martin Luther King Celebration-...
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation elevated to homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide. According to MPD, units found the body of Maurice Young, 51, of Montgomery, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Manley Drive. That’s near Lower Wetumpka Road on the city’s north side.
