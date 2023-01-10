ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Opelika, Auburn City Schools delay dismissal due to storm

Opelika and Auburn City Schools will be delaying dismissal due to the severe thunderstorm passing through Lee and Chambers counties. According to the message from OCS, the storm is passing through Opelika right at the time for dismissal for most of their schools. Dismissal and bus routes will be delayed, and parents are asked not to check out their children.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Governor Ivey Visits Local Turnaround School for Encouraging Assembly

Governor Kay Ivey held a special assembly Tuesday morning to encourage students at a struggling Montgomery school. The Governor visited Highland Gardens Elementary School to provide encouraging words to students to work hard and to dream big for their future careers. “Work hard in your classes,” stated Governor Ivey. “Find...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Montgomery leaders address Camellia Bowl complaints

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I survived Montgomery.” That is written on a t-shirt created by one Georgia Southern merchandise company summing up the experience of some fans at the Camellia Bowl. It comes after long lines and a lack of open restaurants at the annual football game. Now,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass. Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School. A wreck has been reported in that...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man from Staton Correctional Facility removed from life support

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated man within the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections died over the previous weekend, according to confirmations obtained by APR from a department spokesperson. Willie Jones, Jr, an incarcerated man who was being treated at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Baptist Health activates emergency operations plan due to storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In light of Thursday’s severe weather, Baptist Health has activated its emergency operations plan at all three campuses. A Baptist spokeswoman said this precautionary alert is issued whenever they anticipate or receive an influx of patients due to an emergency or natural disaster. The alert was sent out to hospital workers. At this time, no extra personnel are being called in.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Large tornado struck Selma leaving damage ‘all over Selma’

A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service issued a tornado emergency for...
SELMA, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Humane Society closes second location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Events taking place to celebrate MLK Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place on Monday, Jan. 16th. Several events take place to celebrate and honor the Civil Rights icon and his work. Below is a list of events happening in our area. Thursday:. Friday:. Saturday:. Montgomery Martin Luther King Celebration-...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery death investigation elevated to homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide. According to MPD, units found the body of Maurice Young, 51, of Montgomery, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Manley Drive. That’s near Lower Wetumpka Road on the city’s north side.
MONTGOMERY, AL

