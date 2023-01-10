Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games. Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić Says There's 'No Way' He Will Catch LeBron James on NBA Scoring List
Luka Dončić has put up incredible statistics in his five-year career, but the Dallas Mavericks star doesn't expect to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader. "If you're saying me, there's no way, because I'm not playing that much," Dončić said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. LeBron James...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: John Collins for Beasley, Vanderbilt Trade Discussed by Hawks, Jazz
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has often been mentioned in trade rumors, and the Utah Jazz are the latest team to show interest, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for [Malik] Beasley and [Jarred] Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework," Fischer reported.
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Mocked by Twitter for Not Scoring as Nets Lose to Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets are going to need Kevin Durant to compete with the Boston Celtics come playoff time. Boston came into Barclays Center on Thursday and left with a 109-98 victory in the potential postseason preview. While the Nets didn't have Durant because of a knee injury, Jaylen Brown was sidelined on the other side with an adductor strain.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Rubio returns and Cavaliers down struggling Blazers 119-113
The Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 on Thursday night.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: GSW Interested in Adding Size, Shooting at NBA Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors lack the depth needed to defend their 2021-22 NBA championship, so changes reportedly could be in store for the roster. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Warriors are "active" in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, and while nothing is imminent, the team has "a desire to add size and shooting."
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James: Missed Call on Troy Brown Jr. 3 vs. Mavs Was a 'F--king Foul'
LeBron James thought the Los Angeles Lakers got a raw deal in their 119-115 double-overtime defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. In particular, James was frustrated by the absence of a whistle on Troy Brown Jr.'s attempted game-winner at the end of regulation. Although Brown remained diplomatic and...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NBA Playoff Bracket Prediction
A quarter of the NBA season has passed since we last ran playoff bracket predictions, meaning a lot has changed when trying to look ahead to April. For starters, three brand-new teams have entered the playoff projections, and there's been a good deal of movement for the ones who remain in the postseason picture.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Meyers Leonard to Work Out for LA amid DeMarcus Cousins Buzz
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt depth and will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Purple and Gold plan to work out DeMarcus Cousins on the same day, per Chris Haynes of TNT and...
Bleacher Report
Spurs Announce NBA Record Number of Tickets Sold for Alamodome Game vs. Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs aren't a particularly exciting team to watch right now, but that's not stopping fans from turning out in droves to watch their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, the Spurs announced an NBA-record 63,592 tickets have been sold for Friday's...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks at Season's Midway Point
With another week of NBA action in the rearview, it's becoming increasingly clear that this season is the most talent-rich and parity-driven in recent memory. The Celtics' league-leading plus-6.3 net rating is well shy of the average high of 8.6 over the last five seasons. A whopping 22 teams in 2022-23 are between plus-4.0 and minus-2.0. On any given night, it seems like just about anyone can beat anyone. And some of that is driven by the absurd individual heights players are proving themselves capable of reaching.
Bleacher Report
The NBA's 10 Biggest Disappointments Halfway Through 2022-23
As much as numbers and data have overtaken the NBA discourse, every season is still driven by narrative. We form expectations before each campaign, and then we get to see whether the actual storylines square with the ones we've prewritten in our heads. Because it's so easy to get swept...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Clippers Remain a 'Legitimate Suitor' to Trade for Pacers Star
The Indiana Pacers may not choose to trade Myles Turner after a surprising 23-19 start to the 2022-23 season. But if they do put the center on the market, don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Clippers come calling. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Clips "remain a...
Bleacher Report
Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M
A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.
Bleacher Report
Heat Set NBA Record After Going 40-for-40 on Free Throws in Win over Thunder
The Miami Heat edged the Oklahoma City Thunder with a one-point victory on Tuesday night, and it was all thanks to a historic performance from the free-throw line. The Heat set a new NBA record by making all 40 of their free throws, the last of which came with 12.9 seconds left on a three-point play by star forward Jimmy Butler to seal the 112-111 win.
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams Not Available at NBA Trade Deadline
If the Chicago Bulls decide to shake up the roster amid a disappointing 19-23 start, don't expect Alex Caruso or Patrick Williams to be among the players on the way out. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the pair "are not for sale right now in Chicago." If the Bulls...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Not Being Shopped Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks "are not actively seeking offers" for guard Immanuel Quickley, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Begley added no member of the Knicks roster is untouchable, but that the team's willingness to entertain trade discussions surrounding Quickley has dampened. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Tuesday the Milwaukee Bucks,...
