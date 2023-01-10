ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found in private office

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Classified documents from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered in a private office in Washington and turned over to the National Archives in November, a White House lawyer confirmed Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcBEK_0k921NQV00
Classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered in a private office in Washington and turned over to the National Archives in November, a White House lawyer confirmed Monday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

The small number of documents with classified markings were found in a locked closet at Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and are now under review by the Justice Department and National Archives, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement .

Biden used the office "periodically" between 2017 and the start of his 2020 presidential campaign, and the documents were discovered by Biden's attorneys as they prepared to vacate the space. The Penn Biden Center is a think tank located about a mile from the White House and is affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania.

"The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama -Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings," Sauber said in the statement, which was tweeted by White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams.

Statement from White House Counsel's Office on cooperation with the National Archives: pic.twitter.com/Wu55efv1DE — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 9, 2023

The documents were discovered on Nov. 2, right before the midterm elections. The National Archives took possession of the materials the next morning.

"The discovery of these documents were made by the President's attorneys," Sauber said. "The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President's personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives."

The Presidential Records Act requires all presidential and vice-presidential documents to be turned over to the National Archives.

Former President Donald Trump has been under a investigation for allegations he took government documents with him when he left the White House in early 2021. In August, FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home and uncovered thousands of documents, including more than 100 marked classified.

In December, the House oversight and reform committee called on the National Archive to determine if there are more documents from Trump's presidency that are unaccounted for after reports surfaced that additional presidential records were found in a Florida storage unit.

"President Biden has stated that taking classified documents from the White House is 'irresponsible,' House committee on oversight and accountability chair James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement Monday.

"Under the Biden administration, the Department of Justice and National Archives have made compliance with the Presidential Records Act a top priority. We expect the same treatment for President Biden, who has apparently inappropriately maintained classified documents in an insecure setting for several years," Comer said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 185

Rick Gable
3d ago

This will be a non-news event for our oh so, un-biased media. If this were Trump we'd have liberal media talking heads blowing up screaming treason!!

Reply(41)
54
Valerie Derendinger
3d ago

Isn't it interesting that they were found on Nov 2 but never mentioned until now. Totally hushed up during the Mid-Term elections.

Reply
41
David Skillestad
3d ago

I would probably bet all of my retirement checks and my SS checks, that this will be swept under the rug. NOTHING TO SEE HERE.. MOVE ALONG......

Reply(1)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Shamelessly Rips Biden Over Classified Documents

After news broke that classified documents had been found in a locked closet at Joe Biden’s former think tank, Donald Trump seized on the story to launch a series of unfounded attacks about potential security issues. Seemingly without a shred of irony, Trump—who is currently being investigated for storing sensitive government information including nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago—spun baseless theories about Biden’s files. “The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China. That’s a lot of money. They saw the Classified Documents!” Trump wrote. The figure he cited appears to refer to the amount of Chinese gifts reportedly donated to the University of Pennsylvania between 2014 and 2019, rather than the Penn Biden Center itself. “Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far. I certainly wouldn’t do that,” he later added. “Not a good situation for our Country to be in!”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
518K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy