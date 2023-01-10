ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vucommodores.com

Spring Season Set to Start

Vanderbilt to face three top-15 opponents at Miami Spring Invite. Opening Serve: The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team opens its spring season by traveling to Florida to face a trio of programs ranked in the ITA Top 15 at the Miami Spring Invite Friday through Sunday. Competing Schools: No. 20...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Finish Second in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt finished second Tuesday at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic, an impressive three-day performance, but it was not able to take down No. 1-ranked McKendree and take home the championship trophy it preferred. The third-ranked Commodores lost a pair of 4-2 matches to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vucommodores.com

Vandyville Hoops Highlights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dates and times have been set for Vandyville activities at select Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball home games it was announced on Thursday. Vandyville events—all available for free—will take place in the practice gym which can be accessed via Gate 1 at Memorial Gymnasium, beginning when doors open 60 minutes prior to tip off and running through the conclusion of halftime. Activities on site will include inflatables, arts and crafts, a station to try on basketball jerseys.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Competitive Commodores Go Cold in Second Half

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After an impressive first 20 minutes Tuesday in Knoxville, the Commodores went cold offensively—something they couldn’t afford to do against the No. 5 team in the nation. The Dores missed 13 of 14 3-pointers in the second half. Tennessee held Vanderbilt to 33.3 percent...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Second-Half Spurt Dooms Dores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 5 Tennessee opened the second half Tuesday with a 14-2 run and would go on to defeat Vanderbilt men’s basketball 77-68 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi paced the Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC) with 15 points apiece, and Uros Plavsic recorded 11 as Tennessee shot 48 percent from the field and was credited with 20 assists on 28 field goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Battle No. 5 Tennessee to the End

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team battled No. 5 Tennessee, falling on the road by a 77-68 final score at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday. Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi paced the Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC) with 15 points apiece, and Uros Plavsic recorded 11 as Tennessee shot 48 percent from the field and was credited with 20 assists on 28 field goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox5 KVVU

Future of Sam Boyd Stadium up in the air

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sam Boyd Stadium has been the home to UNLV Rebels Football. The university says it was built in 1971 and hosted numerous events, including “Monster Jam” and even rock band U2, according to UNLV, as well as Grateful Dead concerts. It also served...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MaxPreps

Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman named 2022 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year

Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) joins Deshaun Watson (2012), Trevor Lawrence (2016), Bryce Young (2018), Emeka Egbuka (2019) and Travis Hunter (2020) as players to earn MaxPreps National Junior Player of the Year honors. Alejado led the Vegas power to a 14-1 record, Class 5A state championship and spot at No. 4 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
sparkstrib.com

While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high

Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising

Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Las Vegas Man, 32, Killed in Rare Backwoods Avalanche While Skiing in Nevada, Officials Say

Punan Zhou, 32, died of blunt force trauma in an avalanche near Las Vegas, the Clark County Office of Coroner and Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE A Las Vegas man was killed Monday after he was caught in a rare Nevada avalanche while skiing. Punan Zhou, 32, died in a backcountry avalanche in the Mount Charleston area, the Clark County Office of Coroner/Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE, adding that the skier's death "was determined to be an accident due to blunt force trauma." The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades

Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
NEVADA STATE

