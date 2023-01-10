Read full article on original website
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Sponsored Content: Montana Farmers Union - Montanans gather in Havre to celebrate AG in Montana
Montanans from all ways of life gathered on the campus of MSU Northern Havre to celebrate agriculture in Montana. Leaders in the fields of agriculture, business and education met with numerous state legislatures to discuss ways to improve Montana’s local AG production and strengthen the bonds to Montana consumers.
Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million
W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
