KBTX.com
Internationally-acclaimed production makes stop in the Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is continuing its 50th season with a concert-style show that honors two folk-rock legends. “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” shares the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from the beginning when the two were known as “Tom and Jerry.” It will also highlight their success, split and epic reunion.
KBTX.com
United Way of the Brazos Valley: Community Impact Grants available
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Community Impact Grant application is now open to nonprofits. The Community Impact Grant focuses on health, education and financial stability within each nonprofit. Each Community Impact Grant ranges from $10,000 to $40,000 annually for the two-year cycle. Kat Gammon,...
KBTX.com
Oaths, M&Ms and a historic Quran: Texas’ freshman lawmakers begin their inaugural legislative session
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. With his hand on a centuries-old Quran, Salman Bhojani was sworn in on Tuesday as one of the first Muslim representatives in the Texas Legislature, along with Rep. Suleman Lalani.
KBTX.com
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses continues to spread across the Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a busy holiday season, the ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 continues to spread across the Brazos Valley. The Brazos County Health District reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 11, 2023. That means over 150 new cases have come about in the last seven days. They told KBTX they will continue to monitor flu and COVID-19 cases as the new year progresses to see if spikes come about.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Fire Service warns of increased wildfire danger as cold front moves in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As potential wildfire activity increases, the Texas A&M Forest Service firefighting resources are prepared to respond as a cold front moves into the state this week. Communities near Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and Eastland are being watched by the organization. “Dry, dormant...
