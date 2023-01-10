Empty shelves and high price tags: These are two characteristics of many egg sections in grocery stores throughout San Diego right now. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, California has some of the highest prices in the nation for a carton of a dozen eggs. As of Tuesday, the benchmark price for USDA Grade AA medium eggs was $4.76, while large eggs were going for $6.72 and extra large to jumbo eggs cost $6.74. The USDA also said in their “Daily California Eggs” update that “the southwest shell egg inventory decreased 20.8% compared to a week ago.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO