Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
Public access at Stonesteps Beach closed
The access stairs at Stonesteps Beach are closed until further notice, the City of Encinitas announced Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Eggs Are Pricey Right Now in San Diego — That Is, If You Can Find Them
Empty shelves and high price tags: These are two characteristics of many egg sections in grocery stores throughout San Diego right now. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, California has some of the highest prices in the nation for a carton of a dozen eggs. As of Tuesday, the benchmark price for USDA Grade AA medium eggs was $4.76, while large eggs were going for $6.72 and extra large to jumbo eggs cost $6.74. The USDA also said in their “Daily California Eggs” update that “the southwest shell egg inventory decreased 20.8% compared to a week ago.”
City of San Diego to deliver compost bins after new law takes effect
Starting Wednesday, some neighborhoods in San Diego will see green compost bins popping up as the city phases in organic waste recycling.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista
North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
NBC San Diego
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
KPBS
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Skies Are Clearing but for How Long?
San Diego began drying out Wednesday, waking up to partly cloudy skies and hints of sunrise. While the pair of powerful storms that brushed up against the county are edging east, a third atmospheric river is on its way, according to the National Weather Service, with plenty of punch arriving this week.
What to do if your car is damaged driving over one of San Diego's many potholes
SAN DIEGO — You may think it rained potholes later this week. All the rainwater with this week’s storm will seep into cracks in San Diego streets and create even more potholes than we have right now. We wanted to know how fast the city can work to...
Supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community.
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
kusi.com
Chef and restaurant owner Gaetano Cicciotti on unpopular proposal to ban gas stoves
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid rising concern about the health risks associated with indoor air pollution from the appliances, particularly among children, and many elected Democrats are in support of the proposal, despite having gas stoves in their own homes.
KPBS
Community hopes iconic San Marcos Restaurant Row will be memorialized in redevelopment plans
Old California Restaurant Row in San Marcos was once a popular destination for North County families. But these days, the site has more vacant spaces than open businesses, after being sold in 2020 by the family of the row's creator, Jim Eubank. “My feeling is that the previous owners really...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, San Diego has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
countynewscenter.com
Protect your EBT Cards
As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
San Diego Channel
Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
NBC San Diego
2 People Jump Out of Woman's Trunk When She Pulls Over to Investigate Noise in San Diego
A woman called police Thursday morning after she opened her trunk to find a man and a woman inside. San Diego police said the woman crossed the southern border into the U.S. early Thursday and heard a noise while driving. So, she pulled over in the parking lot of the Qualcomm building in Sorrento Valley just before 5 a.m.
