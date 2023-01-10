Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine ice fishing derbies are being canceled because the ice isn't safe
(BDN) -- Most of Maine barely has any snow to enjoy the outdoors — and adding insult to injury is the limited amount of safe ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds forcing the cancellation of local ice fishing derbies. So far this winter, warm temperatures...
WGME
Heavy rain and mountain snow headed to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A storm system moves into Maine Thursday, with snow changing to rain as we head into Thursday night. The biggest snow totals will be in the mountains, with the biggest rain totals at the coast. Quieter weather returns as we head into the weekend. Temperatures start out cool...
WGME
A very small snail is attacking Maine's growing seaweed farms
(BDN) -- Maine researchers are on the lookout this winter for a tiny snail that could potentially cause big headaches for the state’s burgeoning kelp farms. As kelp farms continue to expand along the coast, scientists and farmers are starting to notice Lacuna vincta, a scarcely studied snail smaller than an M&M that has been biting into farmers’ profits. Researchers at the University of New England have set out to learn more about the creature in an effort to help the industry prevent future infestations.
WGME
Gov. Mills' budget proposal invests in health care, housing, and more
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills unveiled her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. She says the proposal continues the free community college initiative and invests in health care, housing, and infrastructure. According to Mills, the proposal does not raise taxes and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched.
WGME
As Maine releases proposed sports wagering rules, first bets still months away
AUGUSTA (WGME/AP) -- Sports gambling in Maine took one step closer to reality Wednesday as proposed rule and regulations were released, but it could still take months or even a year before the first bets are placed. The law adopted by state lawmakers went into effect in August, but the...
WGME
Dr. Nirav Shah leaving Maine CDC to join U.S. CDC
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving his role as Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after being appointed to a new role at the U.S. CDC, according to Gov. Janet Mills. Dr. Shah has been appointed the Principal Deputy Director at the U.S....
WGME
Ware-Butler donates $100,000 worth of vinyl siding to Habitat for Humanity
PORTLAND (WGME) – Habitat for Humanity is getting around $100,000 worth of vinyl siding to help Maine families. Ware-Butler made the donation to the Bangor location and because it's so large, the money is being shared with all affiliates across the state. One in eight families in the Maine...
WGME
Second Maine shelter takes in dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook says they have taken in two dogs who were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The two dogs named Barney and Saphira were among the 275 dogs saved by the Humane Society of the...
WGME
Snow and rain on tap to end the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Typical January weather is in store for Maine on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Active weather arrives Thursday, starting as snow, and then changing to rain for most of the state Thursday night. Quieter weather returns for this weekend. Wednesday will be sunny and on the colder side. Highs...
WGME
Day of delays: FAA system outage creates travel nightmare across US, Maine
Nearly 6,000 flights were delayed in the U.S. after a nationwide FAA system outage led to a ground stop on Wednesday. The FAA says this stemmed from an outage in its Notice to Air Missions system, which is used to alert pilots and other personnel about essential flight information. It...
WGME
75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing
An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
WGME
Recreational marijuana has big year in Maine, sales nearly double in 2022
PORTLAND (WGME) – It was a big year in Maine for recreational marijuana, with the sale of recreational cannabis products nearly doubling in 2022. It took four years to start selling recreational marijuana in Maine from the time voters legalized it. Even as the price dropped, revenues continued to...
WGME
Ryan Fecteau appointed as senior advisor in Office of Policy Innovation and the Future
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills announced on Tuesday that she has appointed former Speaker of the Maine of House of Representatives Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford as senior advisor for Community Development and Strategic Initiatives in the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. In this new role,...
WGME
Mainers dream big with Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're hoping to become a billionaire overnight, a lottery ticket might be your best bet. The Mega Millions jackpot is about $1.1 billion, and the drawing is Tuesday night. According to Mega Millions, this would be the third-largest jackpot in the game's history if it's won...
WGME
More than 50,000 Mainers to get check for unclaimed property
More than 50,000 Mainers will soon be getting a check from the state treasurer's office for unclaimed property. The Maine treasurer says they were able to match data from names and addresses on Governor Janet Mills' inflation relief program to people who have unclaimed property, totaling about $4 million. They...
WGME
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WGME
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
