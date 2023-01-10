Read full article on original website
Keep your houseplants fresh, vibrant for National Houseplant Appreciation Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On National Houseplant Appreciation Day, with that the Three talks to plant shop owner Bree Fraisier about how to keep your plants healthy, and the benefits of having one. Fraisier says if you are buying a plant for the first time, pick the right pot. She...
Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings to open Jan. 11 in Conroe
Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings will open Jan. 11 at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 800, in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings, located at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 800, Conroe, will open Jan. 11. Local franchise owner Tony Lav said this is his first Charleys location.
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses continues to spread across the Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a busy holiday season, the ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 continues to spread across the Brazos Valley. The Brazos County Health District reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 11, 2023. That means over 150 new cases have come about in the last seven days. They told KBTX they will continue to monitor flu and COVID-19 cases as the new year progresses to see if spikes come about.
Get a jump start on wedding planning at the 32nd Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley wants to make sure engaged couples are ready for their big day with a one-stop shop. The 2023 Spring Wedding Show & Benefit will take place at the Brazos County Expo Complex on February 26 from 12-4 p.m. Meet local...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on nearly 11 acres of land in Bryan. You can enjoy sitting on your front porch looking out over...
Internationally-acclaimed production makes stop in the Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is continuing its 50th season with a concert-style show that honors two folk-rock legends. “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” shares the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from the beginning when the two were known as “Tom and Jerry.” It will also highlight their success, split and epic reunion.
Family hopes upcoming fundraiser for loved one will also raise awareness about throat cancer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is hoping to help spread awareness about throat cancer and help their loved one at the same time. Bill McKamie has been through radiation and chemo during his cancer fight and has had treatment at Scott and White Temple. Bill is a truck...
Never Forget Memorial coming to Veterans Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new monument to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the United States is coming to Veterans Park in College Station. The Never Forget Garden Memorial will be home to the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, a monument dedicated to those that went missing in action or bodies that have yet to be identified.
Blue Bell reintroduces fan favorite limited time flavor
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell has announced that they have opened the new year with a limited time flavor that you may have heard of before. The limited time flavor is called Tin Roof, a vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating. […]
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
CertainTeed Manufacturing and Distribution Facility announced for Bryan
AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that CertainTeed LLC will construct a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, and produces exterior and interior building products. The Office of the Governor says this project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
TxDOT analyzes bicycle safety in Bryan district
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bicyclists in the Brazos Valley may have a reason to celebrate as TxDOT looks at the area’s bicycle safety as part of the statewide bicycle analysis and district bicycle plan pilot program. The Bryan district is one out of four districts in Texas that is...
Watch for red flags, avoid contractor scams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent KBTX reports have warned about contractors scamming customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects. The experts at Schulte Roofing say by recognizing tell-tale warning signs, you can avoid scams like these. “They’ll come up with different ways to get people to...
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Unfinished Business: Buffalo contractor under investigation maintains his innocence
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County contractor under investigation for taking thousands of dollars from an Oakwood family and not completing the work is speaking out to clear his name. Luis Carrillo, owner of L.C. Custom Homes in Buffalo was hired by Mark and Jeanie Haas in September 2021...
Military, football exhibits coming to Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some new exhibits are coming to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018 will be at the library from May to September. A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told: A Century of Aggie Football opens July 3 and will...
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
