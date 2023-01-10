ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KBTX.com

‘Tripledemic’ of viruses continues to spread across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a busy holiday season, the ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 continues to spread across the Brazos Valley. The Brazos County Health District reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 11, 2023. That means over 150 new cases have come about in the last seven days. They told KBTX they will continue to monitor flu and COVID-19 cases as the new year progresses to see if spikes come about.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on nearly 11 acres of land in Bryan. You can enjoy sitting on your front porch looking out over...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Internationally-acclaimed production makes stop in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is continuing its 50th season with a concert-style show that honors two folk-rock legends. “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” shares the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from the beginning when the two were known as “Tom and Jerry.” It will also highlight their success, split and epic reunion.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Never Forget Memorial coming to Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new monument to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the United States is coming to Veterans Park in College Station. The Never Forget Garden Memorial will be home to the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, a monument dedicated to those that went missing in action or bodies that have yet to be identified.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell reintroduces fan favorite limited time flavor

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell has announced that they have opened the new year with a limited time flavor that you may have heard of before. The limited time flavor is called Tin Roof, a vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating. […]
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native takes acting school to the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

CertainTeed Manufacturing and Distribution Facility announced for Bryan

AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that CertainTeed LLC will construct a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, and produces exterior and interior building products. The Office of the Governor says this project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT analyzes bicycle safety in Bryan district

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bicyclists in the Brazos Valley may have a reason to celebrate as TxDOT looks at the area’s bicycle safety as part of the statewide bicycle analysis and district bicycle plan pilot program. The Bryan district is one out of four districts in Texas that is...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Watch for red flags, avoid contractor scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent KBTX reports have warned about contractors scamming customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects. The experts at Schulte Roofing say by recognizing tell-tale warning signs, you can avoid scams like these. “They’ll come up with different ways to get people to...
BRYAN, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Military, football exhibits coming to Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some new exhibits are coming to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018 will be at the library from May to September. A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told: A Century of Aggie Football opens July 3 and will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
WALLER COUNTY, TX

