WGME
Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues
HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
WMTW
Emergency shelter at South Portland hotel to close
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Residents of the emergency shelter at the South Portland Comfort Inn are searching for a new place to live. Shelter residents in the city of Portland were moved to the hotel in 2020 to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to MaineHousing. The agency distributed...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
WGME
Ware-Butler donates $100,000 worth of vinyl siding to Habitat for Humanity
PORTLAND (WGME) – Habitat for Humanity is getting around $100,000 worth of vinyl siding to help Maine families. Ware-Butler made the donation to the Bangor location and because it's so large, the money is being shared with all affiliates across the state. One in eight families in the Maine...
WGME
Search continues for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) --The search for a Midcoast man who has been missing for more than a week continues. The Maine Warden Service says 60-year-old Thomas Harris was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. in Boothbay on January 2. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
WGME
No serious injuries in crash on I-95 in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says no one was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Wells Thursday. Police say two vehicles traveling northbound collided near mile marker 18, sending one of the vehicles through the guardrail and into a southbound lane. The crash shut down a lane...
WGME
Second Maine shelter takes in dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook says they have taken in two dogs who were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The two dogs named Barney and Saphira were among the 275 dogs saved by the Humane Society of the...
WGME
'It's almost a basic necessity:' CityLink delays burden bus riders from Lewiston, Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) – A series of delays is causing trouble for riders who rely on city buses in Lewiston and Auburn. Right now, routes are running as scheduled, though it comes after a series of issues. Since Christmas Eve, there have been 10 delays of the bus line that...
WGME
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler withdraws request for protection order
A judge reportedly dismissed a protection order complaint on Wednesday at the request of the mother of a slain Edgecomb 3-year-old, according to the Boothbay Register. On Dec. 27, the mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection from abuse order against a man she described as "verbally, mentally, and physically abusive."
WGME
Maine man accused of assaulting woman, causing 'permanently debilitating injuries'
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they arrested a Wells man on Thursday for attacking a woman on Christmas Day in Biddeford. The suspect reportedly caused “permanently debilitating injuries.”. Police charged 41-year-old Michael A. Scott with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault. He was reportedly found on Thursday...
foxbangor.com
Mountain View Correction inmate dies
AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. In 1996 Vanwart began serving a 60 year sentence for murder . Consistent with the...
WGME
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WGME
'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
WGME
Maine farmers face new challenges due to high prices
The Augusta Civic Center is set for another busy day for the Agriculture Trade Show. It's a way for farmers to connect and find new opportunities. Some local farmers say they are facing challenges due to high prices. They say it starts with high fuel costs and trickles down from there.
WGME
Gov. Mills to unveil biennial budget
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills will unveil her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. This comes a week after she was inaugurated for her second term. According to the Revenue Forecasting Committee, Maine is projected to receive $10.5 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2024-2025 and $11.6 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2026-2027.
WGME
Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
WGME
Portland schools working to repay contributions that never made it to retirement plans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As the Portland Public Schools work to rectify issues with its payroll system , the CBS13 I-Team has learned the problems have also impacted retirement benefits for many employees. The I-Team has learned despite retirement deductions being taken out of employee paychecks, those contributions were not making...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
WGME
Legion Square Market in South Portland, which has been open since 1939, set to close
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A mom-and-pop market that's been in South Portland for generations is closing its doors. According to the Press Herald, the owners of Legion Square Market, also known as Smaha’s market, on Ocean Street in South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood say they're closing this week. They...
WGME
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
