Seward, NE

ValueWalk

Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000

Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Early morning drivers face limited visibility

NORFOLK, Neb. -- While no areas of Nebraska are currently dealing with severe weather, the cold and windy conditions were creating difficult driving conditions for many drivers in the state. Visibility was limited for some drivers in both the Panhandle and northeast Nebraska. Temperatures are not expected to rise above...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

RSV and flu cases drop across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Doctors are giving Nebraskans some good news but say it doesn’t mean you can let your guard down. Flu and RSV cases in Nebraska are at their lowest level in months. Last week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 739 positive...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means

The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

New UNMC study warns Nebraska farmers of cancer risks

The country's cancer death rate has seen a 33 percent decline in the last 30 years, according to the American Cancer Society. That means nearly four million deaths were averted. But UNMC is sounding the alarm for Nebraska farmers in a newly-released study that explores their cancer risks. The study,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

EPA now overseeing Keystone pipeline spill cleanup in Kansas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The federal government is stepping in to make sure the oil spill near Steele City, Nebraska, is cleaned to its standards. TC Energy, the owner and operator of the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency last week. According to the...
STEELE CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln blood bank receives Governor’s recognition amid blood shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- National Blood Donor Month has been celebrated for over 50 years, giving life-saving resources to those in need. Nebraska Community Blood Bank alongside the Red Cross is asking for donors to step up across Lincoln as the blood shortage nationwide continues. Governor Jim Pillen endorsed the month...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Seward Fire & Rescue faced record-breaking 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska fire departments are reporting that they responded to the most calls ever in 2022. Seward Fire & Rescue is celebrating the completion of a record-breaking year, with 756 calls requiring response. Officials say crews responded to more than 100 reports of fires and...
SEWARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Bostar introduces legislation to expand sports betting in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With new casinos going up at racetracks across the state, legalized sports gambling at those locations is still months away. But Sen. Eliot Bostar wants to make sure the law on sports betting is consistent. The current rule says people cannot bet on Nebraska teams...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln announces $2 million pilot program to improve rental properties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Thursday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that 130 rental housing units have been selected to receive grants as part of the city’s Pilot Residential Rental Rehabilitation Project. “My administration is ahead of schedule on achieving our ambitious goal to create 5,000 new...
LINCOLN, NE
albionnewsonline.com

2022 was driest of past 8 years

Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022. It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total. Albion received only 16.75...
BOONE COUNTY, NE

