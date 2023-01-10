Read full article on original website
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter RouseThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
ValueWalk
Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000
Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
klkntv.com
Nearly 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from proposed state child tax credit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill could help close to 900,000 Nebraskans. Introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad, the Nebraska Child Tax Credit bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children. Also known as Legislative Bill 294, it would provide families under a certain income level a...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Early morning drivers face limited visibility
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While no areas of Nebraska are currently dealing with severe weather, the cold and windy conditions were creating difficult driving conditions for many drivers in the state. Visibility was limited for some drivers in both the Panhandle and northeast Nebraska. Temperatures are not expected to rise above...
WOWT
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
klkntv.com
RSV and flu cases drop across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Doctors are giving Nebraskans some good news but say it doesn’t mean you can let your guard down. Flu and RSV cases in Nebraska are at their lowest level in months. Last week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 739 positive...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means
The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
KETV.com
New UNMC study warns Nebraska farmers of cancer risks
The country's cancer death rate has seen a 33 percent decline in the last 30 years, according to the American Cancer Society. That means nearly four million deaths were averted. But UNMC is sounding the alarm for Nebraska farmers in a newly-released study that explores their cancer risks. The study,...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the game's history. The cash option is $707.9 million. The only...
doniphanherald.com
Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms
Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday. The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave...
klkntv.com
EPA now overseeing Keystone pipeline spill cleanup in Kansas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The federal government is stepping in to make sure the oil spill near Steele City, Nebraska, is cleaned to its standards. TC Energy, the owner and operator of the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency last week. According to the...
klkntv.com
New specialty license plate will help fund History Nebraska’s educational programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – History Nebraska has released a new specialty license plate that will help fund its educational programs. The plate was released on Thursday and features a design similar to the Good Life highway signs seen across the state. “The Good Life signs we see on the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln blood bank receives Governor’s recognition amid blood shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- National Blood Donor Month has been celebrated for over 50 years, giving life-saving resources to those in need. Nebraska Community Blood Bank alongside the Red Cross is asking for donors to step up across Lincoln as the blood shortage nationwide continues. Governor Jim Pillen endorsed the month...
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
klkntv.com
Seward Fire & Rescue faced record-breaking 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska fire departments are reporting that they responded to the most calls ever in 2022. Seward Fire & Rescue is celebrating the completion of a record-breaking year, with 756 calls requiring response. Officials say crews responded to more than 100 reports of fires and...
News Channel Nebraska
Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
klkntv.com
Bostar introduces legislation to expand sports betting in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With new casinos going up at racetracks across the state, legalized sports gambling at those locations is still months away. But Sen. Eliot Bostar wants to make sure the law on sports betting is consistent. The current rule says people cannot bet on Nebraska teams...
klkntv.com
Lincoln announces $2 million pilot program to improve rental properties
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Thursday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that 130 rental housing units have been selected to receive grants as part of the city’s Pilot Residential Rental Rehabilitation Project. “My administration is ahead of schedule on achieving our ambitious goal to create 5,000 new...
albionnewsonline.com
2022 was driest of past 8 years
Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022. It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total. Albion received only 16.75...
