WFAA
Dallas ISD facing lawsuit for death of special education teacher
Sharla Sims died in 2021, three days after being attacked by a special education student at Spruce High School. Her family's now suing DISD for its alleged failures.
Off-duty Fort Worth detective arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Forth Worth police detective is on restricted duty after he was arrested by Benbrook officers, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD). In a news release, FWPD said Tanner Martin was arrested while off-duty Thursday after he was believed to be driving while intoxicated.
911 recordings reveal terror during tense hostage situation at Colleyville synagogue
A British citizen who traveled to the U.S. and across the country entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville while a Sabbath service was being livestreamed. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi at the time, welcomed him in with tea. The man told a story of homelessness. Cytron-Walker and another member of the Congregation believed his story checked out.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas
PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
City of Dallas sued over ordinance banning panhandling on medians, accused of violating free speech
The city of Dallas is facing a lawsuit over a recently-passed ordinance that bans people from walking or standing on medians to ask for money. WFAA reports the ordinance was passed in October 2022, by the Dallas City Council with a 14-1 vote and it bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city. This ordinance also allows city marshals to give out citations to pedestrians who violate the first ordinance, and fines for panhandling in these situations could go up to $500.
fox4news.com
Sunnyvale ISD retiring from position to advocate for public schools
SUNNYVALE, Texas - The superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD in far east Dallas County is retiring after 16 years. Doug Williams has guided the top-rated Sunnyvale district through explosive growth and the building of new schools. He says his retirement is a repurposing of his role to further advocate for public schools statewide.
mycouriertribune.com
AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
Dallas County Makes Changes to Pretrial Release Program to Ease Jail Overcrowding and Release Low-Risk Inmates
The Dallas County commissioners have voted to modify the county's pretrial release program with the aim of releasing more inmates who pose no safety risk while they await trial. Fox 4 reports this move is part of an effort to reduce jail overcrowding, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. Under the new policy, low-risk inmates will only need to provide one reference in order to be eligible for pre-trial release, instead of the previous requirement of two. This decision was made as a cost-saving measure, as it costs $67 per day to house an inmate in the Dallas County jail.
Fort Worth council members vote unanimously to rename Hillside Recreation Center after Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth City Council has voted unanimously to rename the Hillside Recreation Center after Atatiana Jefferson, who was killed by a police officer. Councilman Chris Nettles started working on the name change proposal more than a year ago. Nettles told WFAA he started the work after hearing from people in his district.
sachsenews.com
Garland ISD choice of school window open
Families living in Garland ISD are now able to exercise a unique perk of living in the district. Regardless of where they live, parents have the ability to choose which Garland ISD school their children attend. The application window for choice of school and magnet programs opened Jan. 6 on the district’s Skyward platform and continues through Feb. 16.
15-year-old Christian placed in adoptive home after family sees Wednesday's Child segment
DALLAS — As we celebrate a new year, we look forward to the promise of a new beginning and the opportunity to be happy! One of our goals here at WFAA is to find a loving home for the foster children who tell us they feel alone. And we're...
WFAA
PHOTOS: A year later, Texas synagogue hostages cope, carry on
In this Dec. 22, 2022, photo, Jeff Cohen shows a Facebook posting he wrote shortly after being taken hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. A year ago, a rabbi and three others survived a hostage standoff at their synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Their trauma did not disappear, though, with the FBI's killing of the pistol-wielding captor. Healing from the Jan. 15, 2022, ordeal is ongoing. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
FWPD officer arrested on suspicion of DWI
A Fort Worth police officer is arrested this morning. The department says Detective Tanner Martin was arrested on suspicion of DWI by Benbrook Police this morning.
20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
Mississippi prison escapee captured in Dallas now faces additional charges in Frisco
A Mississippi prison escapee re-captured after a police chase in Dallas this week is now in more hot water this time in Frisco. Over the Christmas weekend, Tyler Payne and a fellow inmate busted out of a state prison in Mississippi
Former teacher helping open new Grand Prairie home for kids entering foster system
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — At a construction site in Grand Prairie, there’s a door that, on the way in, leads to a house. But on the way out, it leads to a home. “A home that is hopefully a better place for them where they will continue to be loved on,” said Meagan Haasbroek, program director for Isaiah 117 House.
fox4news.com
Dallas County commissioners change pretrial release program to help release more inmates
Dallas County commissioners say it's an effort to reduce jail overcrowding under the current policy. A low-risk inmate would need to have two references to be eligible for pre-trial release. Under the approved change, that will be lowered to one reference.
Man jailed in December killing in Fort Worth West 7th District
Fort Worth police now have a man locked up and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a West 7th district bar last month. The morning of December 30th, a brawl broke out
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
