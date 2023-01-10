The Dallas County commissioners have voted to modify the county's pretrial release program with the aim of releasing more inmates who pose no safety risk while they await trial. Fox 4 reports this move is part of an effort to reduce jail overcrowding, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. Under the new policy, low-risk inmates will only need to provide one reference in order to be eligible for pre-trial release, instead of the previous requirement of two. This decision was made as a cost-saving measure, as it costs $67 per day to house an inmate in the Dallas County jail.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO