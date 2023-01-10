ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas

PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
City of Dallas sued over ordinance banning panhandling on medians, accused of violating free speech

The city of Dallas is facing a lawsuit over a recently-passed ordinance that bans people from walking or standing on medians to ask for money. WFAA reports the ordinance was passed in October 2022, by the Dallas City Council with a 14-1 vote and it bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city. This ordinance also allows city marshals to give out citations to pedestrians who violate the first ordinance, and fines for panhandling in these situations could go up to $500.
Sunnyvale ISD retiring from position to advocate for public schools

SUNNYVALE, Texas - The superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD in far east Dallas County is retiring after 16 years. Doug Williams has guided the top-rated Sunnyvale district through explosive growth and the building of new schools. He says his retirement is a repurposing of his role to further advocate for public schools statewide.
AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
Dallas County Makes Changes to Pretrial Release Program to Ease Jail Overcrowding and Release Low-Risk Inmates

The Dallas County commissioners have voted to modify the county's pretrial release program with the aim of releasing more inmates who pose no safety risk while they await trial. Fox 4 reports this move is part of an effort to reduce jail overcrowding, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. Under the new policy, low-risk inmates will only need to provide one reference in order to be eligible for pre-trial release, instead of the previous requirement of two. This decision was made as a cost-saving measure, as it costs $67 per day to house an inmate in the Dallas County jail.
Garland ISD choice of school window open

Families living in Garland ISD are now able to exercise a unique perk of living in the district. Regardless of where they live, parents have the ability to choose which Garland ISD school their children attend. The application window for choice of school and magnet programs opened Jan. 6 on the district’s Skyward platform and continues through Feb. 16.
PHOTOS: A year later, Texas synagogue hostages cope, carry on

In this Dec. 22, 2022, photo, Jeff Cohen shows a Facebook posting he wrote shortly after being taken hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. A year ago, a rabbi and three others survived a hostage standoff at their synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Their trauma did not disappear, though, with the FBI's killing of the pistol-wielding captor. Healing from the Jan. 15, 2022, ordeal is ongoing. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
