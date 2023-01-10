ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Desert Fiber Arts Guild exhibit showcases ‘Benichas Manos’ sculpture

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

RICHLAND, Wash. — On display in Richland throughout this month is a collection and exhibit the Desert Fiber Arts Guild is hosting. They are showcasing more than 200 handcrafted fashions, accessories and homegoods, all made by folks in our community.

It comes on the heels of a record-breaking fall market for the Desert Fiber Arts Guild.

RELATED: Desert Fiber Arts Guild hosts annual fall market in Richland

“There’s everything from fiber, to, to wool, to wearable clothes to framed items to earrings and jewelry,” said one presenter.

The showcase is called “Connecting Creative Communities.” It’s located at 89 Lee Blvd. at the Allied Arts Gallery at the Park in Richland. The gallery is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Some items are for sale, while others just remain up for display. If you purchase something, it will remain in the gallery until the exhibit is over Jan. 28.

“Each artist determines what they want to sell and what they want to keep and if they’re like me, I keep my best stuff because I want to show it off to all my friends,” said DFA President Betsy Dickinson.

‘Bendichas Manos’ by Ophir El Boher

A centerpiece at this exhibit is the ‘Benichas Manos’ or Blessed Hands. The sculpture, by Ophir El Boher and many guild members, has been on display throughout the region for months.

“Making that sculpture was a life changing event for me. It really was,” recalled Dickinson.

“[El Boher] was able to bring us together to inspire us to work, to push to expand our knowledge, and to expand all of the pieces and things that we do,” said Marion Halupczok with the DFA.

The artist was particularly interested in using upcycled materials, according to Dickinson.

“Then that made me think more about how I use items at home and what I do with that when I’m done with them,” said Dickinson.

Docents from the guild will be about the exhibit on Fridays and Saturdays this month, happy to answer any questions.

“Working with these talented people and how helpful everybody is, I mean, you can ask anybody anything. If they don’t know the answer, they’ll help you find it,” Dickinson said.

The guild is also looking to expand on their motto of ‘each one, teach one.’

“This year’s motto is also ‘each one, reach one’ because we really are looking for new members and we’d like members that are young and have new ideas and fresh ways to look at things,” said Dickinson.

With wet, winter weather in the air, it felt warm inside the Allied Arts Gallery. Well, with the amount of scarves, hats and other handmade-textiles, how else could it be described?

There’s an upcoming basket making workshop on Jan. 21 at the Allied Arts Gallery in Richland, where you can learn all of the basics. Register here. It is $60 for gallery members and $66 for non-members.

READ: Desert Fiber Arts Guild hosts biennial exhibition in Richland

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

