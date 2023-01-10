ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers

By Sarah Metts
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like U.S. 41 and Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities.

Some drivers said sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light, trying to sell roses.

Others said it’s a sweet reminder to do something nice for someone else.

“I buy them for my girlfriend all the time,” said Harley Lemaie, from Fort Myers. “Right now, it’s very hard for everyone to get by and get money. I don’t ever want to knock on anyone trying to make money.”

In December, Mayra Maradiago-Varela was arrested for selling roses in Collier County. Deputies there said she was operating a roadside stand at an off-ramp of I-75 and charged her accordingly.

Panhandling in Lee County is against the law.

ABC7 reached out to local authorities to see the legitimacy of the flowers and if they had any information on what is being done in regard to the sellers.

10NEWS

Remains of missing 82-year-old from Fort Myers Beach identified

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Human remains recovered earlier this week are those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes, the Lee County sheriff confirmed Thursday. Speaking during a news conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno explained that a welfare check was attempted on Knes back on Oct. 7 — just over a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the region as a Category 4 storm.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Duo wanted for grand theft at multiple SWFL Dollar Generals

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for the two men wanted for grand theft at multiple Dollar Generals across Southwest Florida. The duo entered the Dollar General at 17021 Charlee Road in Fort Myers on Tuesday, January 3. The man in the orange shirt distracted the clerk while the man with the white shirt manipulated the cash register to make it seem like they paid in cash for the merchandise, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase

An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Died in Hurricane Ian Washes Ashore Months Later

Human remains recovered earlier this week off Fort Myers Beach have been identified as belonging to Ilonka Knes, an 82-year-old woman who disappeared during Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and her body was identified via dental records. A welfare check was provided to Knes’ residence in the Florida community a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall, but she was no where to be found. “Most homes in that area were completely destroyed,” Marceno said. Knes was still listed as missing as of Oct. 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Her remains were recovered by a contractor debris removal company, according to authorities, less than 300 yards away from her home. Lee County suffered the brunt of Ian’s death toll in Florida, with 68 confirmed fatalities.Read it at CBS WTSP Tampa Bay
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Recklessly Driven Beach ATV Kills Five Skimmers

A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
FORT MYERS, FL
