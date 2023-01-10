ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Mayor Joven responds to allegations in dismissal of city manager and city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven wrote a letter sent Thursday responding to allegations against him in the firing of the city manager and city attorney. “I would like to thank the residents of Odessa for their patience over the last month. A lot of things have unfolded very quickly, and I wanted to check-in and clarify a couple of points. There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City - up to and including the role of City Manager. My commitment is, and will remain , to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current “strong city manager” structure. As Mayor, and a voting member of your City Council, it is my/our responsibility to ensure that all appointees are held to the highest standards. Council relies heavily on the city manager and other appointees to provide complete and objective information to the entire Council - not just certain members. In a council-manager form of government communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials is a necessity. Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel polices are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure. I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together. I invite each of you to join me at Mi Casa at 1301 N. County Rd. W Odessa, TX 79763 for coffee this Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9- 10 a.m. to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Joven issues statement on Council’s actions amid controversy

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Mayor Javier Joven issued a statement today saying he wanted to “clarify” a few things on the heels of the City Council’s decision to follow-through with firing former City Attorney Natasha Brooks and former City Manager Michael Marrero earlier this week.  “There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Mayor releases statement after city employee firings

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven, has released a statement after firing the city manager and city attorney for the second time, Monday night. Tuesday night the Odessa City Council voted to approve the amendment of their budget to appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 professional consulting.
ODESSA, TX
US105

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services targeting puppy mills being run out of parking lots

MIDLAND, Texas — It is a common yet unfortunate sight: puppies being put up for sale in parking lots. "So it seems about every weekend, we've got people set up in the parking lot selling puppies," said Midland Animal Services manager Ty Coleman. "It could be an accidental litter or it could be intentional. There are some puppy mills in the area that come in with a trailer full of puppies. They may not be healthy puppies, and that's what we're trying to stop."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa names interim fire chief

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently on the scene of a train-vehicle crash in the area of 2nd & Meadow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Chamber: Nacero plant progressing despite long delay

PENWELL, Texas (KOSA) - In April 2021, Nacero publicly announced it planned to build a 7-billion dollar carbon capture gas plant just west of Odessa in the unincorporated community of Penwell. But nearly two years later, you won’t find a Nacero plant in Penwell. You won’t find answers there...
PENWELL, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs.  One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy