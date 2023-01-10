Read full article on original website
Mayor Joven responds to allegations in dismissal of city manager and city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven wrote a letter sent Thursday responding to allegations against him in the firing of the city manager and city attorney. “I would like to thank the residents of Odessa for their patience over the last month. A lot of things have unfolded very quickly, and I wanted to check-in and clarify a couple of points. There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City - up to and including the role of City Manager. My commitment is, and will remain , to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current “strong city manager” structure. As Mayor, and a voting member of your City Council, it is my/our responsibility to ensure that all appointees are held to the highest standards. Council relies heavily on the city manager and other appointees to provide complete and objective information to the entire Council - not just certain members. In a council-manager form of government communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials is a necessity. Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel polices are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure. I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together. I invite each of you to join me at Mi Casa at 1301 N. County Rd. W Odessa, TX 79763 for coffee this Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9- 10 a.m. to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
