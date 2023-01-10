ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Former Gov. Ricketts will fill Nebraska's Senate seat

A week after completing his governorship, Pete Ricketts on Thursday was appointed to a seat in the U.S. Senate. "My task was to find the best person," Gov. Jim Pillen said in making the announcement before dozens of state senators, state officials and Republican stalwarts who filled the Governor's Hearing Room.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Local GOP lawmakers on Rozzi's House shutdown: 'We're not doing our work'

HAZLETON — Three Republican state representatives from the region expressed their eagerness Thursday to return to work on the House floor, with criticism for the new Speaker of the House and the outgoing governor. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., said Democrat Mark Rozzi, D-126, Muhlenberg Twp., should resign as...
Quinn sworn in as senator for 25th District

MADISON – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Romaine Robert Quinn was sworn in as senator for the 25th Senate District, representing parts of Sawyer County and all of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Price and Barron counties. He joins the 33-member body for a four-year term. “I swore an...
Ernst holds town hall in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst stopped by Independence on Wednesday for a town hall-style meeting at the public library. Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt asked local Veteran (and County Engineer) Brian Keierleber to open the meeting with leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Ohrt then introduced Sen. Ernst. Ernst...
Multiple Siouxland Republican legislators backing pair of bills aimed at LGBTQ issues in schools

DES MOINES — Six Northwest Iowa Republican legislators are backing two related Iowa House bills that are akin to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill". Reps. Skyler Wheeler, Hull; Steve Holt, Denison; Tom Jeneary, Le Mars; John Wills, Spirit Lake; Bob Henderson, Sioux City; and Matt Windschitl, Missouri Valley, all have their names listed on House Files 8 and 9, which each address a range of LGBTQ-related issues.
