KPVI Newschannel 6
Senators hear changes to secret ballot, voting procedure rules during marathon hearing
The Legislature avoided engaging in a fight over how committee leaders are selected on the first day of the session earlier this month. During a marathon — perhaps ultramarathon — hearing Thursday, state senators initiated the first skirmishes in the rules fight to come. The Rules Committee heard...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Gov. Ricketts will fill Nebraska's Senate seat
A week after completing his governorship, Pete Ricketts on Thursday was appointed to a seat in the U.S. Senate. "My task was to find the best person," Gov. Jim Pillen said in making the announcement before dozens of state senators, state officials and Republican stalwarts who filled the Governor's Hearing Room.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans strike rule barring use of 'conversion therapy' by licensed professionals in Wisconsin
A recently implemented rule barring licensed professionals from attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through what’s known as “conversion therapy” has been struck down by a GOP-led legislative committee. Following roughly four hours of testimony Thursday, with the majority of those speaking...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local GOP lawmakers on Rozzi's House shutdown: 'We're not doing our work'
HAZLETON — Three Republican state representatives from the region expressed their eagerness Thursday to return to work on the House floor, with criticism for the new Speaker of the House and the outgoing governor. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., said Democrat Mark Rozzi, D-126, Muhlenberg Twp., should resign as...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jerome Rep. Jack Nelsen apologizes for 'inappropriate' remarks on women's reproductive care
First-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome apologized Thursday night after he drew a stinging rebuke from the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board for his introductory remarks to the House Agriculture Committee. Nelsen, who narrowly won election last November in District 26, which includes Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties, described his...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Quinn sworn in as senator for 25th District
MADISON – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Romaine Robert Quinn was sworn in as senator for the 25th Senate District, representing parts of Sawyer County and all of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Price and Barron counties. He joins the 33-member body for a four-year term. “I swore an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ernst holds town hall in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst stopped by Independence on Wednesday for a town hall-style meeting at the public library. Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt asked local Veteran (and County Engineer) Brian Keierleber to open the meeting with leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Ohrt then introduced Sen. Ernst. Ernst...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Multiple Siouxland Republican legislators backing pair of bills aimed at LGBTQ issues in schools
DES MOINES — Six Northwest Iowa Republican legislators are backing two related Iowa House bills that are akin to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill". Reps. Skyler Wheeler, Hull; Steve Holt, Denison; Tom Jeneary, Le Mars; John Wills, Spirit Lake; Bob Henderson, Sioux City; and Matt Windschitl, Missouri Valley, all have their names listed on House Files 8 and 9, which each address a range of LGBTQ-related issues.
