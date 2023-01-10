ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alyssa Healy to return from injury for Australia’s T20 World Cup defence

Alyssa Healy has confirmed her return from injury to lead Australia’s T20 World Cup defence in February.

Alyssa Healy will be fit to play in Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup defence in February, with selectors naming her vice-captain of a 15-strong squad and backing her to return this month.

Healy has not played since injuring her calf last month in India, and has already been ruled out of next week’s one-day series against Pakistan. But officials are now confident she will be fit to feature in three T20 matches against Pakistan from January 24, ahead of February’s World Cup in South Africa.

Healy, 32, is vice-captain of the 15-player squad announced for both series, with Meg Lanning having previously confirmed she would return to the top job on her comeback from personal leave.

Georgia Wareham is the biggest surprise selection, rushed back into the squad after returning from a 14-month injury lay-off last week. The Victorian ruptured her ACL in a WBBL game in October 2021, but was part of Australia’s T20 World Cup triumphs in 2018 and 2020.

She will join Alana King as one of two legspinners in the squad, with finger-spinner Jess Jonassen also back from a hamstring injury.

“Seeing Meg and Georgia back in action for Victoria has been exciting,” head selector Shawn Flegler said. “Both bring a wealth of experience to the group, which is always crucial during major tournaments.

“Georgia in particular, has had a tough run of injuries, but she’s shown a great deal of resilience and her return is a real boost for the side. Alyssa and Jess are expected to be fully fit and firing after minor injuries as well, so we’ve got a full-strength squad.”

Wareham’s return means fellow spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington is omitted, while youngster Phoebe Litchfield is the batter to make way for Lanning.

The biggest surprise omission is Nicola Carey. A mainstay of Australia’s squad since 2018, the Hobart Hurricanes allrounder played in the 2020 T20 World Cup final but has failed to lock down a consistent role since.

Instead, selectors have opted to keep former Irish seamer Kim Garth and allrounder Heather Graham in the 15-player group. Both debuted in India last month.

“It’s always tough to narrow a squad down to just 15 players,” Flegler said. “Unfortunately, there was no room for Nicola, Phoebe or Amanda-Jade, but they’re still well and truly in our plans and are on standby should they be required.”

Australia play Pakistan in Sydney, Hobart and Canberra before their World Cup opener against New Zealand in Paarl on February 12.

AUSTRALIA T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD: Meg Lanning (capt), Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

