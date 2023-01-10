ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Quips She's 'Still Pregnant' As She & John Legend Take Kids To Dino Park Before Baby's Arrival: Photos

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are soaking up their final days as a party of four! On Sunday, January 8, the cookbook author uploaded some fun shots as they took their two kids, Luna , 6, and Miles , 4, to Woodland Hills, Calif., for the Dinosaurs in the Valley exhibit.

"Left the house to play with dinos! only for you, mr miles," Teigen captioned the series of snaps. "Thank you, @dinosaursinthevalley! and yes still pregnant 😩."

The brood dressed casual for the outing, with the tots both wearing rain boots so they could run in the dirt. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 37, opted to show off her baby belly in a black crop top and plaid coat.

As OK! reported, the foodie has been anticipating the arrival of her third child for quite some time now, recently joking she feels she's been "pregnant forever" — a sentiment shared by her fans.

"Awe yes, the 999th month of pregnancy ," one Instagram user commented on the star's most recent post. "I remember it well."

"I check your account every day waiting for news!" admitted another, while a third declared, "The waiting game is always the longest!"

The model announced her pregnancy in August 2022, nearly two years after she and her husband, 44, lost their son Jack in the third trimester due to an abortion that saved the Lip Sync Battle host's life.

PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN HONORS JOHN LEGEND'S 44TH BIRTHDAY JUST AHEAD OF DUE DATE

Despite the tragedy, Teigen has remained an open book about the pregnancy journey, revealing they conceived their miracle baby via IVF.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," the robe designer shared of finding out she was expecting again.

The Voice coach has also discussed the situation and chose to keep the faith.

"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," the singer explained. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."

OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
OK! Magazine

'Gross & Uncomfortable!': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Letting Daughter North Dress Up As Kanye West In TikTok Video

Yikes! Kim Kardashian is getting slammed for letting her eldest daughter, North, 9, dress up as her father, Kanye West, in a TikTok video, which was uploaded on Thursday, January 5. In the clip, the tot looks just like her father, as she is wearing a black beanie and black sweatshirt with a beard drawn on her face. Meanwhile, Kardashian, 42, is in the background sporting big sunglasses and a black top as the rapper's song "Bound 2" plays. When the 2013 music video came out, the makeup mogul was completely nude as she rode on West's motorcycle. Of course,...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Parade

Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

The Ride Along actor took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse at life with his one of his four children, Kaori. In the snap, he stood in the living room with his precious two-year-old, light flooding in from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The little girl wore a sage green sweatsuit and a pair of shiny black boots with her hair pulled back, her hand clutching her father's as she cheesed for the camera.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

