Chrissy Teigen Quips She's 'Still Pregnant' As She & John Legend Take Kids To Dino Park Before Baby's Arrival: Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are soaking up their final days as a party of four! On Sunday, January 8, the cookbook author uploaded some fun shots as they took their two kids, Luna , 6, and Miles , 4, to Woodland Hills, Calif., for the Dinosaurs in the Valley exhibit.

"Left the house to play with dinos! only for you, mr miles," Teigen captioned the series of snaps. "Thank you, @dinosaursinthevalley! and yes still pregnant 😩."

The brood dressed casual for the outing, with the tots both wearing rain boots so they could run in the dirt. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 37, opted to show off her baby belly in a black crop top and plaid coat.

As OK! reported, the foodie has been anticipating the arrival of her third child for quite some time now, recently joking she feels she's been "pregnant forever" — a sentiment shared by her fans.

"Awe yes, the 999th month of pregnancy ," one Instagram user commented on the star's most recent post. "I remember it well."

"I check your account every day waiting for news!" admitted another, while a third declared, "The waiting game is always the longest!"

The model announced her pregnancy in August 2022, nearly two years after she and her husband, 44, lost their son Jack in the third trimester due to an abortion that saved the Lip Sync Battle host's life.

Despite the tragedy, Teigen has remained an open book about the pregnancy journey, revealing they conceived their miracle baby via IVF.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," the robe designer shared of finding out she was expecting again.

The Voice coach has also discussed the situation and chose to keep the faith.

"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," the singer explained. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."