Look: Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's National Championship Pick

By Cameron Flynn
 3 days ago

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is finally here.

Georgia will take on TCU tonight to crown college football's best team, but before that, a tradition unlike any other took place - Lee Corso's headgear selection.

Adding to the drama of Monday's festivities, as Corso's done so many times over the years, the legendary college football analyst changed his pick at the last minute.

Tossing the Bulldogs' headgear aside, Corso instead chose to don a TCU cap.

Social media and the football world have thoroughly enjoyed Corso's headgear selection on Monday night.

"God bless this man I hope this isn’t the last one," one fan said.

"TCU gotta do it for Lee," wrote another Twitter user tonight.

Others appeared upset that Corso had nothing better than a simple TCU hat to wear.

"they ain’t had no frog mascot?" one fan said.

You can catch tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship game on ESPN.

