Look: National Anthem Performance Goes Viral At Championship Game

The national anthem before any major game is normally an event of its own. Some get good reviews, some get bad reviews, but Pentatonix, who performed ahead of the College Football Playoffs National Championship, got great reviews.

The five-person acapella group performed "Star Spangled Banner" dressed methodically in red, white and blue. It was the perfect opener for college football's biggest event.

"I think this is one of the best National Anthem performances I've ever heard," Colorado Rockies reporter Kelsey Wingert-Linch tweeted .

Pentatonix's performance was simple, elegant and straightforward.

"Petition to allow Pentatonix do the national anthem for every major sporting event for the rest of time?" one fan said .

"Pentaonix is a fantastic choice for the National Anthem," an On3 Sports writer wrote .

The three-time Grammy-winning quintet was joined by a presentation of the nation's colors by the Military District of Washington Joint Armed Forces Color Guard.

The group is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in