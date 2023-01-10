Look: Joke About Lincoln Riley Is Going Viral Tonight

Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans' head coach, made an on-field appearance tonight for the national championship.

The cameo made sense, as Riley's one of the sport's more prominent head coaches and his younger brother, Garrett, is TCU's offensive coordinator.

Still, Riley's presence on the field was the subject of ribbing from college football fans on Twitter.

Yep, that about sums it up. "Lincoln Riley's first national championship appearance," from one user echoes the sentiments of many on social media.

The joke is undoubtedly harsh, as Riley's compiled a stellar 66-13 lifetime head coaching record at the D1 level. But what fans will home in on is the fact that Riley-coached teams have never appeared in the national championship.

Lincoln's younger brother Garrett had some fun with the unique nature of Monday's situation, joking that Lincoln would have to buy his own ticket for admission.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network tweeted, "TCU OC Garrett Riley said his brother Lincoln will be at Monday’s title game, but Garrett won’t be providing any tickets for him. 'I’m sure he can find some tickets,' Garrett said."

Ouch. Riley will hope that with better luck next season, he'll be able to coach the Trojans beyond the Cotton Bowl.