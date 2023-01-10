Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
KTNV
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead in Harry Reid International Aiport parking garage
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 63-year-old driver is dead after experiencing a medical episode while driving in a long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday night. Las Vegas Metro Police say they responded to the collision at approximately 9:16 p.m. in the Terminal 3 parking garage....
Hiker who died in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston identified
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and...
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in east valley after losing control, crashing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist died in the far east valley after losing control and crashing, Nevada State Police (NSP) said. The rider was identified as Nicholas Ray Hansen, 35, from North Las Vegas. The incident happened Jan. 2, just before 4 p.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near...
Man charged in double homicide in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro police have made an arrest in a double homicide from last summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
8newsnow.com
Vigil Friday for slain tow truck driver who leaves behind 9 children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members and friends of a tow truck driver who was shot to death while on the job will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember a man they say was devoted to his family and community. Jonet Dominguez was killed on Tuesday, Jan....
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
Las Vegas man accused in deadly tow yard shooting ran from scene before turning self in, police say
A usually bustling business remained quiet on Wednesday, as employees of All-In Towing mourn their colleague, Jonet Dominguez.
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at downtown Las Vegas tow company
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 27-year-old Jaton Terrell Herder, police said in a news release.
Fox5 KVVU
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s the final countdown to ‘Dropicana,’ the major NDOT road construction project that will close down part of I-15 for several days. Days are numbered for the Tropicana overpass with the huge impact on traffic beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
Preliminary hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer due in court
Tyson Hampton, 24, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors said Thai murdered Officer Thai while he responded to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 13, 2022. He faces 28 charges including open murde
City of Las Vegas’s largest roadway project nearing end, businesses still bearing the impacts
The Las Vegas Boulevard Construction Project through Downtown is nearing the end of three construction years, but businesses still report losing customers because of it.
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: 16-year-old McDonald’s employee shot toward crowd on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after Las Vegas police said he fired a 9MM handgun in the direction of a crowd on the Fremont Street Experience. Na’Quintin Norsworthy was an employee at McDonald’s on Fremont Street. Witnesses said he fired at least four shots...
Report: Man found dismembered in barrel was 'forced to overdose on fentanyl'
The man whose remains were found in a barrel in November was killed for cooperating with police, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro police.
